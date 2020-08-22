Steven M. Sipple: Moos searches for good news amid economic woes that Frost envisioned

You hope the furloughs and salary reductions — which came on the heels of 17 athletic department employees getting laid off in June — is as bad as it gets. But you can't help but wonder.

This difficult discussion occurs against the backdrop of Nebraska's plans for a $155 million football training facility. The optics obviously aren't ideal.

Nebraska will soon finish up the design of the facility, Moos said, then push the pause button on the project.

"That's supposed to be a hole right now," said Moos, motioning over his shoulder toward the area northeast of Memorial Stadium.

The groundbreaking was supposed to be in June. Moos now holds out hope it can occur in December or January. Again, no guarantees.

That's right, no guarantees. That's a good reminder for all of us right now. It's always the case in life. But "no guarantees" has taken on enhanced meaning in the pandemic world. It's certainly taken on greater meaning in our little world. In our Husker world. We're in the early stages of sizing it all up. We're in the early stages of tough times ahead. Lincoln's in the vortex of the Husker storm, and it expands to all reaches of our state.

But this is a storm that will hit many other college programs hard.