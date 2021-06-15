Steven M. Sipple: Moos prefers eight-team college football playoff, but 12 seems even better

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s the real world, man. The thing is, if you get a first-round game, it’s because you’ve earned it.”

Bottom line, Moos is steadfast in his preference for an eight-team field.

“I think 12’s too big,” he said. “When do you start playing these games? Are there byes? What do you get for being ranked the highest?”

Good news for field-of-12 proponents: There are answers to those questions.

According to the four-person CFP management committee subgroup, a selection committee would still be involved in ranking teams. In a 12-team model, six spots would be reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions with the other six going to at-large selections. The four highest-ranked conference champions would receive first-round byes and teams 5-12 would face each other in four games played on campuses sometime during the two-week period following conference championship weekend, typically early December.

So, Moos would get his campus-sites wish. Plus, those who are protective of regular-season intrigue also should be pleased. With the top four teams getting byes, it means the difference between being No. 4 and No. 5 is sizable. Same goes for being No. 8 versus No. 9 (since seeds Nos. 5-8 would host first-round games).