Steven M. Sipple: Moos on Alvarez: ‘When he had something to say, it always had value’

Bill Moos says he’s learned over the years to be careful about judging someone based off what others are saying.

He uses Barry Alvarez as an example of why.

Before arriving in Lincoln during the fall of 2017 to become Nebraska’s athletic director, Moos made his mark as an AD in the northwestern part of the United States at Washington State, Oregon and Montana.

In his circles out west, Moos says, he had heard at times that Alvarez could be a bit of a bully, and even somewhat ruthless.

Then, Moos says, he took the Nebraska job, got to know his Big Ten brethren, and found Alvarez to be a delight.

“We’re dear friends now,” Moos says.

Close enough to enjoy breakfast together.

“Can I tell you a story?” Moos asks politely during an interview last week in his Memorial Stadium office.

He goes on to tell of an encounter with Alvarez that helps illustrate the native Pennsylvanian's incredible (and immediate) impact on Wisconsin’s football program as its head coach from 1990 to 2005.