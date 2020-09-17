Steven M. Sipple: Moos mindful of Frost's challenging period: 'You can tell Scott's hurting'

Bring it on, Moos said. He's as upbeat and optimistic a person as you'll find, and he was thinking big Thursday.

"This sentiment is from Scott and our conversations: This has the potential to be a very good football team," Moos said. "They just need games. The locker room is solid in terms of overall attitude. They're in great shape physically. Their heads are on straight. They're focused. It would've been a shame if these guys didn't have an opportunity to show their stuff. Now, they've got to go do it."

Moos, though, understands Nebraska isn't quite ready to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm hoping we can piece a schedule together that will give them a break, and we can be a contender this year in the Big Ten West," he said.

When the Big Ten announced a 2020 fall schedule Aug. 5, Nebraska had cross-over games against league heavies Ohio State and Penn State (as well as Rutgers and Michigan State). The revised schedule that will be announced in coming days will have only two cross-over games. Would the Big Ten hammer the Huskers by keeping the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions on the schedule?

"Hope not," said Moos, a member of the conference scheduling subcommittee. "We're working on that right now."