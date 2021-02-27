Steven M. Sipple: Moos makes key friends with enthusiasm for NU football lettermen's group

“I’ve done it everywhere I’ve been but never had the rich tradition of five national championships like we have here and, my heavens, the number of conference championships and All-Americans and college football Hall of Famers," he said. "I’ve put these former letter-winner organizations together at places that had nowhere near the tradition and success as Nebraska. I was somewhat shocked when I got here to see it wasn’t occurring.”

Along those lines, Moos is excited about the Husker Football Lettermen's Association annual 10-year reunions for teams, the first of which will be held this coming season. A brunch is planned Oct. 2, when Nebraska plays Northwestern. The event will be on the athletic department's dime.

Glenn is obviously thrilled, saying, "Bill told us, ‘We have to make this a tradition. You have to hang in there. The first year, you may have only 100 people there. But if you keep doing it for a few years, you’ll have 500 people.’

“We said, ‘Wow, you bet, we just didn’t think we could do that.’ You have to understand, the university has never really focused on reunions of former football players."

Moos has helped change all that. Wise move.