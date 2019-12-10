Steven M. Sipple: Moos hopes Frost sticks hard to system, a la Mike Leach at Washington State

The 58-year-old Leach is 55-46 in eight seasons at Washington State, including 36-36 in the Pac-12. In the past five seasons, he's averaged 8.6 wins per year. Nebraska fans ultimately want more than that, but hey ...

"I'd bet we'd take that in a minute right now," Moos said. "The key is, Scott is sticking with what he knows. He's sticking with what he knows works. During the hiring process, he made it clear he wanted to take the speed and quickness — the skill part of the Oregon offense — and combine it with Husker Power. That's the blueprint. We just need the bodies to do it, and that doesn't happen overnight."

Considering Nebraska's 9-15 record under Frost, it's no surprise his play-calling — and his system, to a certain extent — gets second-guessed even by people who have no idea what they're talking about. That said, there's no denying the Husker offense took a step back this season. It averaged 415.8 yards per game after averaging 456.2 a year ago, and its points-per-game average dropped from 30.0 to 28.0.

Frost was surprisingly conservative at times with his play-calling and overall approach. For instance, against Iowa, Adrian Martinez threw only four passes that traveled 10 yards or more, according to PFF's premium data.