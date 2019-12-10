Steven M. Sipple: Moos hopes Frost sticks hard to system, a la Mike Leach at Washington State

Things I know, and things I think I know (midweek edition):
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost doesn't seem like the type to make rash changes in philosophies, especially when it comes to his approach on offense.
Although Frost's first two seasons at NU have been rocky, his boss hopes he sticks to his overall plan.
"He's not going to do anything different," Husker athletic director Bill Moos told me last week. "I respect somebody who has a blueprint and sticks to it."
I agree. If you're going to teach a system, teach it with conviction. Don't relent unless absolutely necessary. No sense in fiddling around.
To wit: Moos lured Mike Leach to Washington State following the 2011 season, and Leach remains the Cougars' head coach to this day, running his Air Raid system whether detractors like it or not.
"Mike Leach is running the exact same 16 plays that he was running 15 years ago at Texas Tech," Moos said. "Sixteen plays! Sixteen plays and there's no playbook. There are different formations and audibles. His offense is called from the line of scrimmage, basically.
"It's just a matter of sticking to what he's believed in. You'll hear people ridicule him, saying, 'You can't beat the (Washington) Huskies because you can't run the football.' Well, OK. But he's averaging nine wins a year. That ain't bad."
The 58-year-old Leach is 55-46 in eight seasons at Washington State, including 36-36 in the Pac-12. In the past five seasons, he's averaged 8.6 wins per year. Nebraska fans ultimately want more than that, but hey ...
"I'd bet we'd take that in a minute right now," Moos said. "The key is, Scott is sticking with what he knows. He's sticking with what he knows works. During the hiring process, he made it clear he wanted to take the speed and quickness — the skill part of the Oregon offense — and combine it with Husker Power. That's the blueprint. We just need the bodies to do it, and that doesn't happen overnight."
Considering Nebraska's 9-15 record under Frost, it's no surprise his play-calling — and his system, to a certain extent — gets second-guessed even by people who have no idea what they're talking about. That said, there's no denying the Husker offense took a step back this season. It averaged 415.8 yards per game after averaging 456.2 a year ago, and its points-per-game average dropped from 30.0 to 28.0.
Frost was surprisingly conservative at times with his play-calling and overall approach. For instance, against Iowa, Adrian Martinez threw only four passes that traveled 10 yards or more, according to PFF's premium data.
"But you don't scrap what you're doing," Moos said. "We're going to run what Scott knows and what he knows how to recruit to. We're going to get it right. It might not happen overnight. It might not happen next year. But I guarantee you that by year four or five, you better not have given up your tickets.
"You're not going to want to miss it."
* Speaking of tickets, someone tell me to relax. I got a little freaked out last week by media reports of scanned ticket numbers for Nebraska's home games this season. There were only 60,232 scanned tickets for the Black Friday game against Iowa? The Wisconsin game drew only 66,680 scanned tickets? Yikes.
For seven years of available data, the Frost era has five of the six lowest scanned-ticket totals. Double yikes. The highest total in that span, 80,865, was for the Oregon game in 2016.
Yeah, losing takes a toll. Obviously. So I asked Moos why I shouldn't feel uncomfortable about the numbers.
"I'm confident our fans are going to keep the sellout record going because that's a source of pride here," he said. "So you've got 90,000 individuals — just to use a number — who are not going to let that get away."
I'm still fidgety. Someone tell me to get over it.
"I think we might have apathy if we didn't have the right guy coaching," Moos said.
* Non-fiction: Moos says Leach taught himself to speak Spanish by listening to audio tapes while walking to work at WSU through nearby Garbanzo bean fields.
I gotta try that.
* If Ohio State captures the national championship, the Buckeyes will have to be considered one of the best teams in history. Think about what they will have accomplished since Nov. 23: Wins against ninth-ranked Penn State and at No. 10 Michigan to end the regular season followed by a triumph against No. 8 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.
If OSU overcomes Clemson — winner of 28 straight games —and (likely) LSU, well, Ryan Day won't have to pay for a dinner or a drink in the state of Ohio for the rest of his life because he will have pushed his team through a gauntlet that few could survive unscathed.
* Frost's description of Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young earlier this season will never leave my cranium. It was perfect. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder is indeed a "creature." The creature chasing Trevor Lawrence for 60 minutes the night of Dec. 28 sounds like good TV.
* So, it's early 2018 and Johnny Rodgers strolls into Moos' office with a football signed by Rodgers, Eric Crouch and Mike Rozier, Nebraska's Heisman Trophy winners. Moos, though, notices a fourth signature.
"Johnny says, 'I made sure Tommie Frazier signed it because he should've won the Heisman,'" Moos said.
There will be no such controversy this time. It's Joe Burrow's world.
* Moos likes to write and even has a book in the works. But thank heavens for spell check, he says.
"My wife (Kendra) says, 'Why can't you spell?'" Moos said. "I told her I spent most of the third grade out in the hallway."
Yes, Moos likes to chat. Guess he's been playing to his strength for some time.