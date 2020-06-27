Steven M. Sipple: Moos again looks for at least 6 wins, but thinks it's 'more doable' this year

"Six is still the number, and I think we're fully capable of doing that and winning even a couple more if the ball bounces right — especially if we can play the schedule as it is now," Moos said. "I mean, we have four at home right off the bat."

Nebraska is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 at home against Purdue, which has beaten NU each of the past two seasons. During the following three weeks, the Huskers are scheduled to play Central Michigan, South Dakota State and Cincinnati.

I don't think any of the first four games will be particularly easy for Frost's crew. This much is certain: The importance of those games increases significantly in the context of the final five contests on the regular-season schedule: at Ohio State, Penn State, at Iowa, at Wisconsin and Minnesota at home. Let's just say the Huskers had better shore up their run defense, or else the autumn cold will seem much more biting.

"Every game's tough, and we certainly haven't proven that we can beat everybody and anybody," Moos said. "But to play four straight at home to begin the season, you have a good chance of getting three of those. That could be important. If the schedule's messed with, I don't think that plays in our favor."

If the schedule's messed with? What exactly does that mean?