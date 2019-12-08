Steven M. Sipple: Mindful of Frost's task, Moos expresses disappointment in Frazier's tweet

Frazier, an absolute wizard running the option attack, arrived at Nebraska in 1992 after the Huskers for years had been been a regular in the nation's top 10. He completed his eligibility in 1995 with two national championship rings, a fact not lost on the school's current athletic director.

"Tommie may be the best player to ever play at Nebraska, and that's obviously saying something," said Moos, a passionate college football fan since boyhood. "Tommie and Scott Frost are Nebraska quarterback brethren. Scott won a national championship here, too (in 1997), and he had the guts to try to rebuild this thing and try to get it back to where it was when Tommie was playing.

"It's not just Tommie I hear from," Moos added. "I hear from other former players who say, 'What are they doing? Why are they calling this and that?' I tell them we don't have the human equation to line up like it's 1994 and physically blow people 10 yards off the line of scrimmage."

By "human equation," Moos referred in part to what he believes is a lack of sufficient depth on the roster. Consequently, he said, he won't be "really judgmental" about Frost's program until "we're well into our third, fourth and maybe even fifth year of recruiting players."