Steven M. Sipple: Mills' golden opportunity; Crouch feels for Huskers; and bad news on Bayou

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Dedrick Mills must feel absolutely blessed these days.

Blessed and ready to take advantage of a golden opportunity -- an opportunity he's surely earned.

The Nebraska senior running back cherishes the sport of football. Joy is apparent in the way he practices and plays. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound transfer from Garden City (Kansas) Community College, by way of Georgia Tech, arrived in Lincoln in the summer of 2019 with a reputation for being an excellent practice player.

"He comes to work every day," Husker running back coach Ryan Held says. "I saw it when I watched him in junior-college practice. I've seen it in the weight room when I've walked through there, and then out on the field. I don't have to worry about him working hard in practice. That's the least of my worries."

Nor is Held concerned about the top of Nebraska's running back depth chart. Mills occupies the No. 1 spot, and it's not a close race at all. In coming days, Held needs to figure out the pecking order behind Mills. But Mills, after rushing for a team-leading 745 yards last season, is the Huskers' "bell cow" back, Held said last week.