Steven M. Sipple: Miller moves on from scary scene, focuses on staying '100% involved'

Collin Miller remembers everything going dark.
In the tense moments after the Nebraska inside linebacker collided with Illinois running back Mike Epstein late in the teams' Nov. 21 game, there was a three-second span right away "when I kind of wasn't conscious," Miller recalled this week.
"Then, as I woke up on the field, my body felt like it never has felt before," he says. "From my neck all the way down, there was a tingling and a fuzzy and kind of hot feeling. Right away, I was like, 'OK, I definitely have a concussion.'"
The gravity of the situation intensified when a Nebraska trainer asked Miller to squeeze two of the trainer's fingers.
"I couldn't squeeze it the same way I usually could, with all my power," the 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior says. "That's when it got really scary, when I was trying my hardest to squeeze that hand and couldn't do it."
Miller spent the night in a Lincoln hospital, thankful his family was in town for the game so it wouldn't have to wonder from afar how he was doing. He suffered a spinal concussion, but says he feels fine now. He says MRIs and CT scans show there are no irregularities in his neck area, spine or brain. He believes maybe he could even play again this season.
"I think if I wanted to, I could rush back into it," he says. "But in talking with the trainers and medical staff, it's just not necessary right now."
He says he's taking the cautious route. It's a wise route, but it's not necessarily an easy one. After all, he can't remember missing a game due to injury dating even to his days at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Indiana.
He was on the sideline last weekend at Iowa, exhorting teammates, as one might expect from a team captain. After Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke made a crunching tackle on a critical third-and-3, Miller went onto the field to praise him. He's clearly respected throughout the program based on glowing comments in the past few days from coaches and teammates. He reads or hears them and it makes him feel good, he says.
Support Local Journalism
On the other hand, "Having to sit games out kind of kills you a little bit inside, I'm not going to lie," he says.
Remember, this is a player Nebraska head coach Scott Frost describes as "the heart and soul of our defense, and probably our best leader." Entering the Illinois game — a jarring 41-23 home loss — Miller was tied with outside linebacker JoJo Domann for second on the team in tackles with 23. Miller last season started every game and tied for third on the squad with a career-high 67 tackles.
As Miller gained a stronger and stronger understanding of Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander's system, he felt increasingly emboldened as a leader in the program. He believes leaders should be able to lead by example. As his confidence as a player grew, so did his voice in the program.
"You have all these guys looking at you who are younger than me, and they're looking to see how I go about my practice habits, how I go about my meeting habits, how I go about my business outside of the stadium," he says. "I do take pride in being a leader for this team because I think my family did a good job of showing me the ropes of what a good leader is and how it can benefit you.
"Plus, as I made connections with guys, it wasn't hard to be a good leader. It's easy because I can say I'm truthfully close with a lot of these players, so it just comes natural, to where I can get on them and they know it's all love, and they can get on me, and I know it's all love. We're a close team that loves to be around one another."
Miller doesn't rule out returning to play for Nebraska next season, a possibility created by the NCAA's decision to freeze players' eligibility during this strange pandemic season. Bottom line, he's not thinking too far ahead. He focuses on being at the stadium daily to help in any way he can, attending both meetings and practices. He's not interested in giving 50 percent of himself to the program — he wants to give his all, and then some, he says.
He basically helps as another coach on defense. He tries to always bring positive energy. But he's 23. So, naturally, the possibility of moving on to the NFL is enticing. Or he could enter the job force and use his major in child, youth and family studies. There's plenty to consider. There's possibly money to be made. But his main focus is Nebraska (1-4) winning Saturday at Purdue.
"I love this place, and I didn't want to feel like an outcast," he says. "I constantly hear injured players say they feel that way. They say they don't feel like they're too much part of the team because they're often in the training room and not really up in meetings and at practice. That's not what I wanted.
"My situation with my neck, it's nothing crazy where I have to do any treatment. I don't have to be on crutches like some guys are. I just wanted to be with my guys, the guys that I love, and keep being a leader."
He's genuinely thankful to have the opportunity. He's also thankful for the prayers and well-wishes he received from fans and others who were concerned Nov. 21 as he was carted off the field on a stretcher. He wants everyone to know he's OK and just taking life day by day, in a program he cherishes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!