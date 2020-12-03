Steven M. Sipple: Miller moves on from scary scene, focuses on staying '100% involved'

"You have all these guys looking at you who are younger than me, and they're looking to see how I go about my practice habits, how I go about my meeting habits, how I go about my business outside of the stadium," he says. "I do take pride in being a leader for this team because I think my family did a good job of showing me the ropes of what a good leader is and how it can benefit you.

"Plus, as I made connections with guys, it wasn't hard to be a good leader. It's easy because I can say I'm truthfully close with a lot of these players, so it just comes natural, to where I can get on them and they know it's all love, and they can get on me, and I know it's all love. We're a close team that loves to be around one another."

Miller doesn't rule out returning to play for Nebraska next season, a possibility created by the NCAA's decision to freeze players' eligibility during this strange pandemic season. Bottom line, he's not thinking too far ahead. He focuses on being at the stadium daily to help in any way he can, attending both meetings and practices. He's not interested in giving 50 percent of himself to the program — he wants to give his all, and then some, he says.