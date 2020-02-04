Steven M. Sipple: Mike Leach stories from Washington State? Bill Moos can go on all day

"His coaches knew their staff meeting would be at 2, and sometimes that was delayed."

* You ever wonder what's on the small note card that Leach holds on the sideline?

"The card is a football field, and wherever we throw the ball, he puts a little dot there," Moos says. "If we're throwing too many times over toward the left hash, he sees that tendency and adjusts. It's just a bunch of dots!"

* Leach, upon taking the Washington State job, had an immediate request: a sandpit in the team's training area.

"I told him, 'If you don't mind me asking: Why do you need a sandpit?'" Moos says.

Leach told him that NFL great Walter Payton used to train by running river deltas to strengthen his ankles.

"We had one in within three weeks," Moos says, "and I don't ever remember an ankle injury."

But Leach had other things in mind for the sandpit.

"You always have guys who think they're tough and get in fights around campus," he told Moos. "So we have a Fight Night. We have a knock-down dummy that keeps popping back up. We put it in the sandpit with the guy who got in the fight and make him go 12 rounds. I haven't seen a guy make it three yet ..."