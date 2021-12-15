Steven M. Sipple: Mickey Joseph returns to NU with a reputation that suits him just fine

He seems to have a good feel for the group of Nebraska receivers he's inherited.

"I think it's a talented room, with Zay (Zavier Betts) and Omar (Manning)," he said. "You've got Oliver (Martin), you've got Alante (Brown), you've got Latrell (Neville). I think you've got some kids who can play."

Joseph will try to foster intense competition within his position. He'll emphasize that receivers who were prominent in last year's rotation don't necessarily have spots locked up.

He also made clear what traits he's seeking in his guys.

"First of all, that they don't blink," the coach said. "Every snap, they're coming at you. They're trying to rip your heart out. If you have that attitude, you're going to win 90% of the battles.

"And you have to be able to catch the ball, and you've got to be able to catch it across the middle, even knowing that linebacker's about to knock your head off. I still expect you to catch the ball. And there's got to be good route-running. I think the playing field is even on Saturday. So you get open with your good route running.

"That's what I like about Oliver. He's a great route runner, and he catches the ball well."