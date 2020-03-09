Steven M. Sipple: McCaffrey's long-term future clearly is at QB, but WR door open for now

We also know this: Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey -- a fan favorite in part because he's, well, not the starter -- is working exclusively at QB right now. But come fall, if McCaffrey isn’t “the guy,” a move to receiver could be in play, Frost said.

For now, though, Frost wants McCaffrey to try to win the starting quarterback job. So, let's see how this all plays out in the weeks leading to the April 18 Spring Game. Let's be patient. That's possible, right?

Let's also make clear that Frost believes McCaffrey's long-term future is at quarterback. But at the same time, the receiver door is open, for now. As for that discussion, one part in particular interests me: Could McCaffrey even pull it off at a high level? Isn't it pretty hard to do?

"No, not really," Frost told me, citing McCaffrey's speed, athleticism and knowledge of the offense. "We didn't practice him at receiver at all before the Maryland game last season, and he just went out and did it because the quarterbacks know what everybody's supposed to do.

"But I want to emphasize that he's not a receiver; he's a quarterback. We don't even entertain thoughts of that (McCaffrey playing receiver) until ... he's not the quarterback and we determine we need another receiver. That's the only reason we'd even think about it."