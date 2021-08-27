Steven M. Sipple: Martinez's wisdom and poise could be key in intense opener of unknowns

“I’m not that old of a guy,” he cracked.

He seems to be having a ball. He seems at peace with his place in the Nebraska football realm.

He’s seemingly become used to the heavy weight of expectation at NU, maybe even comfortable with it.

He keeps it in perspective. That's probably the key.

He’s been around here for a while now, but his story is far from over.

Is the best yet to come?

“He’s always been a leader,” Lubick said. What’s more, “I think he did a lot of good things in the summer to get his body in even better shape than it has been. We ask our quarterbacks to run sometimes, and he doesn’t get tired. He pushes the pace of practice, pushes the tempo. He’s also throwing more accurately than he’s thrown in the past. So he’s really taken every part of his game up another notch.”

Will Nebraska fans really see the improvement Saturday? When it comes to Martinez, there obviously are plenty of skeptics. His best year was his freshman season. That’s undeniable. It’s also undeniable that when he turns the corner on a quarterback run, his speed would be best described as breathtaking.