Steven M. Sipple: Martinez's remarkable grace and three other takeaways on his departure

So, Nebraska football fans have finality as it applies to Adrian Martinez.
He's entered the transfer portal, meaning he intends to continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
Four quick takeaways from Thursday's news:
1. It's easy to extend Martinez grace because he shows so much grace.
We all know Martinez wasn't the perfect quarterback. He endured periods of obvious struggle. He was benched in 2020. Many Husker fans wanted to move on from him as starter at various points dating to the 2019 season.
His final record at Nebraska is 14-24. So, there were a lot of rough patches.
Being a quarterback in a high-profile collegiate program, and especially in a developing program, can be a wickedly onerous gig, particularly in this age of social media.
Martinez handled the intensity of the job and the criticism and the scrutiny with remarkable poise and maturity at every turn.
He took his turn at the podium after games and never made excuses and always resisted making the conversation about him.
Nebraska is the sort of place that can chew up coaches and players. It can be absolutely brutal here. All the losing in recent years has created what's often a tense and negative environment.
Martinez, by contrast, was forever calm and positive.
He's as classy a player as I've ever been around, in any sport.
Yeah, it was very easy to extend him grace even when he struggled.
2. There's another reason it was easy to extend him grace: His head coach, Scott Frost, didn't do a great job of putting high-level players around Martinez.
I've always wondered how Martinez would perform in an offense that had, say, Hassan Haskins at running back with an offensive line that consistently changed the line of scrimmage.
I've always wondered how Martinez would perform if he had an All-American receiver or running back at his disposal.
Martinez, during the past three seasons, often didn't have enough potent weapons around him. That meant he had to carry an incredibly heavy load. You wonder if that played a role in his body breaking down.
Sure, he had running back Devine Ozigbo and wideout Stanley Morgan in 2018. Those guys are in the NFL. Well, think about how well Martinez played in 2018 when he had those players with him.
Give Frost credit for raising the level of skill players around Martinez this season. In particular, Samori Toure, the transfer wideout from Montana, and Austin Allen, the tight end from Aurora, helped matters greatly.
On the other hand, Nebraska's offensive line struggles this season were such that Martinez was under almost constant duress in the pocket, and the Huskers don't exactly have Ameer Abdullah at running back anymore.
Again, Martinez never complains. So, I do it for him.
3. So, what's next for Martinez?
Well, it's complicated.
He recently underwent right shoulder surgery (his throwing arm). I've been told he may not be able to practice until the summer months. That's problematic because he may be hard-pressed to win a starting job in a new offense without the benefit of spring practice.
Thing is, he has one season of eligibility left to play at the college level and also has a redshirt season at his disposal as he sets out to find another school.
In other words, he could redshirt in 2022 and perhaps play in four games to get his feet wet in a new system, then be full-go for 2023.
Tell me you're not intrigued by the visual of Martinez starting over in another offense.
I know at least one Big 12 school that's interested. He won't have trouble finding suitors.
Truth be told, it might have seemed strange if not slightly awkward for Martinez to remain in Nebraska's program another couple of seasons. Six years? That's an eternity in today's transient collegiate sports landscape.
There's also this: If Martinez had remained at Nebraska, it might have adversely affected the staff's ability to attract a quarterback from the transfer portal.
Maybe this is a clean break that needed to happen.
4. Martinez has his degree. Don't forget that part.
It took him only 3 1/2 years to finish his bachelor’s degree in business management. He began work on his MBA this past summer.
He told me last spring he's keeping his options open in terms of future employment (read: after football).
“I think that’s why I originally got into business, because it’s so broad,” he said. “It can offer me a lot of opportunities. I’ve always thought about being an entrepreneur and starting my own business. But I also want to be a CEO. I want to be a leader in whatever industry I end up in. That’s really the thing that matters the most to me. Once I find that thing, I’m just going to drive and drive and get to the top.”
If you’ve ever watched Martinez at a podium taking questions from Nebraska’s large media contingent, it’s easy to imagine him leading meetings in a board room. Notice how he looks reporters in the eye and gives thoughtful answers. But also notice how he avoids letting reporters steer him in directions that don’t necessarily apply.
He does it with an unmistakable sense of calm and class.
That's perhaps what I'll remember most.
What people are saying about Adrian Martinez entering the transfer portal
Honor to share the battlefield with you 2. https://t.co/bwP7PpRoqX— JoJo Domann (@TheDomannator) December 2, 2021
Love you brother, best of luck to you. ULTIMATE leader and man.🙏🏾 https://t.co/hbhFzsPBTB— Omar “BOOBIE” Manning (@TheOmarManning) December 2, 2021
This is heartbreaking. There always needs to be a Martinez at Nebraska. Always https://t.co/dKE64vdB1M— B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 2, 2021
This man right here is a stud any team will be lucky to have him ✊️ https://t.co/4rskpJUXQS— Barret Pickering (@PickeringBarret) December 2, 2021
Not many can endure what you have , A true warrior. Love you 2AM https://t.co/CRRY8rr0nX— S E V E N (@LatrellNeville7) December 2, 2021
Big brother for real. Couldn’t have asked for a better mentor, coach and role model. All love 2 ❤️ https://t.co/bW8nxKfp8c— Heinrich Haarberg (@HKHaarberg10) December 2, 2021
Best of luck love 2 ! https://t.co/PRMgXQtk1r— Pheldarius Payne (@Pheldarius) December 2, 2021
God Speed my friend! https://t.co/hJsfpqYV6i— Casey Rogers (@caseyrogers99) December 2, 2021
Thanks @MartinezTheQB for everything!!! You poured your heart, sweat, soul, and tears into this program. Thanks for reppin with class. Forever a husker! Good luck in the future. God Bless & GBR!!! 🏈 https://t.co/VpxXlUVakd— Ben Higgins (@Higs307) December 2, 2021
Words can’t express how thankful we are for you Adrian! You’re a true role model to our younger generation, and a blueprint for what every young man should strive to be. I hope wherever you end up that they understand you’re far more than just a QB. You’re a leader. Thank you🌽☠️ https://t.co/cSCAd39b2B— 🌽Fully Husk’d🌽 (@Fishy_Fischer) December 2, 2021
Somebody tell him I love him https://t.co/3ohSQxiDkI— Jake Watson (@watsonjake_) December 2, 2021
Much love 2 - good luck wherever you go 🥺 now time to cry https://t.co/2jGCg280Nc— Michael R (@RosieRoseHMU) December 2, 2021
The fact that he had to shut off the comments for this post says it all. This dude gave his body up for the Husker faithful often to be ridiculed in return. Always a class act and I can’t thank Adrian enough for his contributions to the program. Best of luck going forward. https://t.co/Tb6HK6f1bR— Ryan Dettman (@RyanDettman) December 2, 2021
Thanks for everything, #2. Hell of a player and most of all you represented the school and state with the utmost class and leadership. https://t.co/aKgoPex2mM— Jake Strawhecker (@thefinalSTRAW) December 2, 2021
One of my favorite husker players in my lifetime. Great player and an even better person. Wishing nothing but the best for #2AM https://t.co/bu51LIRi91— Lane Kelley (@lanekelley16) December 2, 2021
We don't really get to know players on a personal level, but from the first time I talked to Adrian Martinez in Dec. 2017, he's done nothing but impress with how he handles the spotlight, the pressure, etc. All the time.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) December 2, 2021
Wherever he goes next will be better for having him.
Adrian Martinez played his heart out at Nebraska and NOBODY with half an idea of what he was up against ever questioned his character and his heart. One heck of a young man that I’ll be rooting for.— Jeremy Shipe (@JeremyOnTheMic) December 2, 2021
Let the search for a QB begin. #GBR