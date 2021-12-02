Steven M. Sipple: Martinez's remarkable grace and three other takeaways on his departure

On the other hand, Nebraska's offensive line struggles this season were such that Martinez was under almost constant duress in the pocket, and the Huskers don't exactly have Ameer Abdullah at running back anymore.

Again, Martinez never complains. So, I do it for him.

3. So, what's next for Martinez?

Well, it's complicated.

He recently underwent right shoulder surgery (his throwing arm). I've been told he may not be able to practice until the summer months. That's problematic because he may be hard-pressed to win a starting job in a new offense without the benefit of spring practice.

Thing is, he has one season of eligibility left to play at the college level and also has a redshirt season at his disposal as he sets out to find another school.

In other words, he could redshirt in 2022 and perhaps play in four games to get his feet wet in a new system, then be full-go for 2023.

Tell me you're not intrigued by the visual of Martinez starting over in another offense.

I know at least one Big 12 school that's interested. He won't have trouble finding suitors.