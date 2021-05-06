Steven M. Sipple: Martinez's portrayal of NU's offense-defense battles is source of optimism

The Red-White Spring Game is in the books, and now a relatively short summer lies ahead before the start of Nebraska's preseason camp in late July.

Seems like a good time to once again open up the mailbag.

Thank you for your questions.

If the defense lives up to the hype, do you think this could help reflect on the offense? And how much? — Dustin H.

As luck would have it, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was asked this question Saturday following the Spring Game.

His answer perhaps provided Husker fans with a source of optimism.

"There's a certain standard you have to play to if you want to have a good day," Martinez said. "You can't just go out there and say, 'Oh, we're just going to lean on these (defensive) guys and we're going to throw the ball here and there.' No, those guys are coming and they're coming with energy. If you don't match it, you're in for a really bad day.

"They've pushed us to get better each day, each practice. It's definitely elevated us as a team."

It seems Nebraska's defense, which returns nine starters, practices with the sort of energy the program needs to make significant improvement.