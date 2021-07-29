Steven M. Sipple: Martinez's 'nothing to lose' mentality may lead to heck of a comeback story

The California kid clearly caught a second wind during the final four games of the 2020 season, as he completed 71 of 105 passes (67.6%) for an average of 195.5 yards per game. He threw four touchdown passes and just one interception. In the final two games, he rushed 38 times for 253 yards (6.7 per carry) and three touchdowns. Granted, he turned the ball over four times against Rutgers in the season finale. But when he wasn't turning it over, he was downright electric.

And now he feels downright comfortable. At peace. God bless him. Peace can be incredibly hard to come by as a Nebraska quarterback.

"For me personally, it's been a heck of a journey," he said. "Everything that I've been through on the football field, and off of it, has led me to this point right here. I truly believe I have nothing left to lose, and just to enjoy it and play at the very highest level I can. I'm doing everything I can to reach that level."

Bank on him reaching a high level. That chip on his shoulder will help matters. In that sense, he feels he has plenty to prove. He wants to show he "can be every bit of the player I aspired to be when I first got here.