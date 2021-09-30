Steven M. Sipple: Martinez's intangibles part of reason he's moved toward top of B1G's QB list

And then there are the intangibles.

“It’s Adrian’s preparation — the guys see it,” Lubick said. “It’s very contagious. Our best player on offense is making all these plays, and his teammates see all he does in practice. They see him show up early. They see him wanting to throw extra passes to the freshmen. They see him being the last one to leave. They see a coach getting on him, and it’s, ‘Yes, sir, coach.’ They see him take in the coaching when he makes a mistake. It’s him owning it. It’s, ‘Yep, that’s on me, that’s my bad, that’s my throw.’

“One of the biggest things of being a leader is being humble and human. He’s that guy. Our kids all see that, and I think they learn from it. It’s inspiring to us as coaches.”

It has to be comforting to them as well. With Nebraska coach Scott Frost now in his fourth season, Husker fans want to see discernible progress that results in wins.

“When you really find out about true leaders is when things are not going well, when you don’t have the results,” Lubick said. “Obviously, the Michigan State loss hurt him as much as it hurt everyone else. But he didn’t feel sorry for himself. He didn’t make any excuses. He would be the first to take ownership.