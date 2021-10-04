Steven M. Sipple: Martinez stiff-arms jaw question and other takeaways from NU luncheon

"Certain things, you don't do every day in practice, some you do," Martinez said. "I would compare it to the fact we're working meshes with running backs as far as hand-offs. Well, we work option pitches as quarterbacks, and we work it with receivers and different people we have to pitch the ball to."

This much is certain: Nebraska's effective use of option plays is a headache for defensive coordinators. It's something defenses don't see all that often, and it requires a disciplined approach by defenders.

Martinez, in general, is a headache for defensive coaches.

4. Talking pad level: Frost has said a few times he wants his offensive line to play with a lower pad level. It's not a difficult concept to understand.

So why is it such a challenge to fix?

"I don't know if it's a challenge," he said. "We just need to keep improving. We're still young on the O-line, and some of those things get learned. We talk about strength and conditioning on the D-line. Our guys up front (on offense) are big and strong and can move."

But it takes awhile to perfect technique, the coach said.