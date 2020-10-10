Steven M. Sipple: Martinez has developed 'armor,' a trait that Crouch feels is invaluable

Eric Crouch refers to it as "armor."
Others may call it thick skin.
Call it what you want. But it's something a quarterback develops over time as he weathers the various forms of adversity that routinely beset the position, including an important detail that tends to get lost in the discussion.
"I think it's every defense's mentality to knock you out of the game," says Crouch, a former Nebraska quarterback who was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2001. "You get the second-team guy in there, and your chances of winning go shooting through the roof."
We'll see about that this year at Nebraska. The Huskers feel good about their top two QBs. It appears to be quite a luxury.
Junior Adrian Martinez obviously has the edge in terms of armor. But some Nebraska fans fantasize about redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey taking over the position. That's normal. The element of fantasy is part of what makes sports so wonderful. You can daydream all day long about how McCaffrey would hold up as an every-game starter. Granted, he appeared in four games last season. He was sharp. He led the Huskers to touchdowns on three of his five series against Indiana.
But he only attempted 12 passes on the season and rushed just 24 times. In short, he hasn't had to weather the sort of storms that Martinez has endured.
In fact, Martinez's experience — he's a 21-game starter — may be his greatest advantage in the competition with McCaffrey. Yes, there's definitely competition. That became more evident last week when Martinez told reporters during a Zoom session, "Luke has been pushing me and I love it."
It's drawn fire out of him, Martinez said.
It's further strengthened his armor.
Nebraska plays Ohio State on Oct. 24 in Columbus, Ohio. The stadium will be empty — unlike SEC venues (wow). The Buckeyes' defense returns only three starters. The line is regarded as good-not-great. But it's still Ohio State. As long as Martinez doesn't falter badly in practices leading to the game, you have to think he'll be the starter to begin the season. It would be asking a lot of a redshirt freshman to go into the Horseshoe, even an empty one, for his first career start. But McCaffrey has shown enough to capture fans' imaginations. He's clearly impressed his coaches, too.
Both Martinez and McCaffrey have played well so far in camp, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said last week.
"Adrian and Luke have both had a really good summer and fall, and I'm looking forward to watching those guys play," Frost said.
Both of them? Let your mind wander. Who knows how it'll play out? But we have a pretty good idea of how Martinez responds to adversity. Although he took a step back as a player last season, it wasn't because of lack of fight. He keeps coming after getting hit in the mouth. That's critical. The position is a bear. The fantasy ends when games begin. Defenders are trying to knock out the quarterback, and the QB still has to manage the offense.
Support Local Journalism
By the way, did Crouch ever have trouble getting his thoughts together in the huddle after getting his bell rung?
"If you ask some guys in the huddle if I was ever disoriented at times, they'd probably say, 'Yes,'" said Crouch, who took over as Nebraska's starter for good for the third game of the 1999 season. From that point, he was 31-5 at the controls.
"But being disoriented didn't stop me from calling the play and going to the next one," said Crouch before adding with a chuckle, "Disoriented is a pretty vague term. Was it low-level disoriented? Or high-level disoriented? I was still able to function."
You simply don't know how well McCaffrey would function if he were asked to be the guy. You simply don't know how well he would react the first time he throws an interception that costs his team a game, or fumbles in the pocket, or can barely remember his name after getting hammered by a linebacker. A QB still must somehow execute the next play.
You might say there's only one way to find out how he would react. I would say it would be better if it's not on the road against Ohio State.
"Look, a quarterback's never going to be perfect," Crouch said. "But the mentality they must have is they must always want to be perfect. They still must want to get a first down, a touchdown, to have a successful play. Even though it doesn't always happen, you start to develop thick skin. When that skin gets thicker, you're able to handle more of the negatives and not let it affect you.
"It's like an armor you start to build."
Advantage, Martinez.
"Things happen," Crouch said. "You have to keep fighting through it all. For Adrian, it's been injuries and losses (9-12 as starter) and not taking care of the football. You just keep fighting for the successful play."
My read is Martinez still has plenty of fight. Crouch agrees. And don't ever underestimate the importance of "fight." Remember what we said about defenders literally trying to knock the quarterback from the game? You better be a tough hombre.
"There are a lot of guys who practice well," Crouch said. "There are guys who look great in their pads. There are guys who throw 80-yard bombs with a perfect spiral every time. But that doesn't equate to how they operate in a game, when the pressure's on and everyone's watching and your team's counting on you. Plus, you're getting hit and hit hard. You don't like it.
"Can you still do things successfully and stay on track when things are happening to you that you don't like? That's why I use that word 'armor.'"
Martinez has plenty of it at this point in his career. I'm guessing he's benefited greatly from last season's setbacks. Learned from them. The fantasy part for him has long since passed. He's dealt with harsh realities. Now it's time to respond.
"I've got a lot of faith in Adrian that he'll bring Nebraska good things this year," Crouch said.
If not, there's a young kid eager to get popped in the mouth a few times, and likely ready to respond well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!