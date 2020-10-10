Steven M. Sipple: Martinez has developed 'armor,' a trait that Crouch feels is invaluable

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By the way, did Crouch ever have trouble getting his thoughts together in the huddle after getting his bell rung?

"If you ask some guys in the huddle if I was ever disoriented at times, they'd probably say, 'Yes,'" said Crouch, who took over as Nebraska's starter for good for the third game of the 1999 season. From that point, he was 31-5 at the controls.

"But being disoriented didn't stop me from calling the play and going to the next one," said Crouch before adding with a chuckle, "Disoriented is a pretty vague term. Was it low-level disoriented? Or high-level disoriented? I was still able to function."

You simply don't know how well McCaffrey would function if he were asked to be the guy. You simply don't know how well he would react the first time he throws an interception that costs his team a game, or fumbles in the pocket, or can barely remember his name after getting hammered by a linebacker. A QB still must somehow execute the next play.

You might say there's only one way to find out how he would react. I would say it would be better if it's not on the road against Ohio State.