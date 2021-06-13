Steven M. Sipple: Martinez gets rough review from analyst; and NU's Fisher promises nothing

All told, he's 11-16 as the team's starter.

"I thought he was going to get to the next level after watching him as a freshman," said Sterling, recalling Martinez's excellent 2018 season. "But he just hasn't progressed."

Ouch. Sterling then raised an issue I've often mentioned on radio and in columns — an issue that qualifies as a valid defense for Martinez.

"It does hurt him that the talent around him has not been great," Sterling said. "But there's just something missing there. All of a sudden, for the green light to come on (in his fourth year), it usually doesn't happen."

It should be noted Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his staff have upgraded talent at receiver. Size and speed at the position is better. What's more, the Huskers have a tight end with NFL-level talent in 6-8, 260-pound junior Austin Allen. The offensive line should be solid at the very least.

Bottom line, it's certainly OK to leave open the possibility that Martinez will have a big junior season.

"Do I think he'll be better? Yes," Sterling said. "Do I think he'll be elite? No. Just pop in the film. It's the same thing over and over. I don't know what his work habits are. I don't know that well enough. But there's something missing there.