Steven M. Sipple: Martinez gets a good sign from Frost; and the coach weighs in on 'fishbowl'

But Martinez once again will be the favorite in the quarterback race, although he is only 11-16 as a starter at Nebraska. That's not the record anybody imagined for Martinez when Frost recruited him to lead the program's resurgence. But the California kid is still standing. I'm sure he knows there are no guarantees. Of course he knows that by now.

"It's a competition," Frost says. "That's the same at every position. I hope (Cameron) Jurgens doesn't feel like he's not getting pushed at center, and I hope Deontai (Williams) feels like he has to show up and play well to keep his spot at safety. Adrian's no different than anybody else. I certainly feel like he has the talent to be as good as there is in our league. If we get some mistakes taken care of, he's got a chance to be special."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yes, sir, Martinez still has that chance. Frost will do his best to help make it happen.

* It always intrigued me when former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini used to insist the "fishbowl" phenomenon and rumor mill at NU were much more intense than what he experienced at LSU or Oklahoma. Really? Much more intense than those places?

No doubt, Pelini said.