Steven M. Sipple: Making sense of a remarkable Monday for Nebraska men's basketball

Give Hoiberg credit for keeping this matter clean. This isn't a mess. It likely won't be a mess. At this stage of his tenure at Nebraska, Hoiberg couldn't afford a mess. He needs to keep bringing in talent. He needs to keep pushing the program forward without major distractions. If whatever led to Allen's abrupt departure were allowed to fester, it's conceivable it could've reached a boiling point. Instead, Hoiberg took care of it in a classy manner, giving his full support to Allen as he left the scene. Nobody really looks bad here.

In fact, a lot of people weren't overly surprised by Allen's departure announcement Monday morning. In a sense, you could see it coming. He played only 20 minutes and scored just seven points last week in a loss at Illinois, then played only 10 minutes and failed to score in Saturday's home win against Minnesota. Something was amiss other than just Teddy's sore wrist.

It was a fascinating turn of events. Allen had us transfixed just last week as he delivered big shot after big shot in his 41-point performance against Penn State, the second-highest single-game total in school history behind Eric Piatkowski's 42-point effort in the 1994 Big Eight Tournament. Allen was unselfish late in the contest, dishing to open teammates as the defense focused on him. And now, poof, the team's leading scorer is gone. It's one of the most unique stories in program history.