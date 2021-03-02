Steven M. Sipple: Making sense of a remarkable Monday for Nebraska men's basketball

It has to be the most interesting 7-17 team in the nation.
The conversation surrounding the Nebraska men's basketball team and high-profile head coach Fred Hoiberg already was intriguing on multiple levels.
Then Monday happened.
What a memorable day in our little hoops world. Nebraska leading scorer Teddy Allen's departure from the program preceded Hoiberg's most complete win in two seasons at the school, a 72-51 dismantling of NCAA Tournament-bound Rutgers. How much are the events related? That's just one question among a few key ones.
Another one: Why couldn't Nebraska, with only a few games left in the season, make it to the finish line with Allen as part of the team? After all, the 6-foot-6, 223-pound junior guard was easily the team's leading scorer (17.2 ppg) and started all 21 games he played this season. A week ago, he lit up Penn State to the tune of 41 points.
This much is clear to me: All those taking jabs at Allen need to slow their roll and consider that he didn't decide to start himself 21 times this season. He obviously was doing something right.
Something wasn't right, though. Although Allen and Hoiberg characterize their parting as being a mutual decision, there was a level of dysfunction that kept Allen from finishing the season — three remaining regular-season games and at least one Big Ten Tournament contest — with his teammates. We may never know exactly why his NU career ended, and that's probably OK for all involved.
Give Hoiberg credit for keeping this matter clean. This isn't a mess. It likely won't be a mess. At this stage of his tenure at Nebraska, Hoiberg couldn't afford a mess. He needs to keep bringing in talent. He needs to keep pushing the program forward without major distractions. If whatever led to Allen's abrupt departure were allowed to fester, it's conceivable it could've reached a boiling point. Instead, Hoiberg took care of it in a classy manner, giving his full support to Allen as he left the scene. Nobody really looks bad here.
In fact, a lot of people weren't overly surprised by Allen's departure announcement Monday morning. In a sense, you could see it coming. He played only 20 minutes and scored just seven points last week in a loss at Illinois, then played only 10 minutes and failed to score in Saturday's home win against Minnesota. Something was amiss other than just Teddy's sore wrist.
It was a fascinating turn of events. Allen had us transfixed just last week as he delivered big shot after big shot in his 41-point performance against Penn State, the second-highest single-game total in school history behind Eric Piatkowski's 42-point effort in the 1994 Big Eight Tournament. Allen was unselfish late in the contest, dishing to open teammates as the defense focused on him. And now, poof, the team's leading scorer is gone. It's one of the most unique stories in program history.
Here's hoping Allen's hoops story is far from over. He's already overcome a lot in his life. Our Chris Basnett has written about Allen's battles with ADHD, bipolar disorder and depression. I've never met Allen, but you don't have to know him to understand how much he loves basketball. It's important to him. It's evident watching him play. It's evident in the way he's honed his game to a point where he can score 41 points and average 17 against Big Ten competition despite his limited athleticism. He's a savvy player who probably will make a lot of money playing overseas.
We can also say this about Allen: He can be an excellent fit in some systems — for instance, in an isolation-heavy, ball-dominant style. But Hoiberg operates a free-flowing, fast-paced, pass-oriented system with players moving and cutting. If players aren't moving and cutting, too many threes are contested. And contested threes drop through the rim at least 15 percent less often than non-contested ones.
With the ball moving and players cutting, Nebraska hit 9 of 17 threes Saturday against Minnesota and six of its first 10 against Rutgers. Yes, it's fair to say the ball sometimes got stuck in Teddy's hands. It's also fair to say the Huskers, with Allen in the fold, perhaps had been building toward Monday's uprising. It wasn't all that long ago, Feb. 12 to be exact, that Allen scored 15 points in sixth-ranked Illinois' overtime win against Fred's crew.
Bottom line, Allen did a lot of things right for his team. Hoiberg gambled on bringing him into the program because the coach needed to upgrade talent. But in the end, it was easy to see why Allen wasn't a great fit. He's the type of player who has to get his share of touches. So, what would've happened when five-star sharp-shooter Bryce McGowens (6-foot-6, 185 pounds) arrives in town? McGowens has the look of a pure scorer. His brother, guard Trey McGowens, is already a crucial player in the program.
Whatever was going on with Allen, Hoiberg had to get it resolved, pronto. So that's what he did. Nebraska moved forward in a big way immediately. You wonder if Monday's performance was coincidental. Maybe NU will crash back to Earth on Thursday night against fifth-ranked Iowa and limp to the finish line. Or perhaps we'll forever look back on Monday as being an easily-definable starting point for the program's rise under Hoiberg.