Steven M. Sipple: Let's talk football — What exactly is Nebraska facing in those first four games?

Meanwhile, Penn State is 42-11 over the past four years under coach James Franklin. Yes, it's a fully developed program under Franklin, who also pushed hard for the Big Ten to play this fall.

Wisconsin has won at least 10 games in four of coach Paul Chryst's five seasons. I don't have to remind you of how Barry Alvarez went about building that program into one of the most recognizable brands in sports.

We mention those teams for the obvious reason that they are three of the first four on Nebraska's upcoming schedule. It isn't whining to say NU drew the toughest first four games of any Big Ten team. It's just a fact.

It's also fact to say Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos will take into consideration the daunting nature of the schedule as he assesses Frost's program at season's end.

"He's got to build a program here," Moos told the Journal Star in June. "How do you judge a coach? By his record? Yeah, after his program's been established, and we're not established. We're taking really good strides. We're moving on solid footing with each stride.

"You judge Scott Frost in five years, not three."