Steven M. Sipple: Leipold's lowdown on Buffalo; Childress' impact on Bolt; and kudos to Roby

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buffalo, by the way, will play at Wisconsin in 2023.

"Those are two great college environments," Leipold said of Lincoln and Madison, Wisconsin. "I thought it would be exciting for the players. I know Coach Frost's team is improving on a steady basis and is ready to put a lot of things together. We knew it was going to be a huge, challenging game."

* Former Nebraska pitching coach Rob Childress (1998-2005) is turning up in reports as a possible candidate for the Rice head coach opening. The longtime Texas A&M head coach was not offered a new contract following this season, which saw the Aggies miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.

Current Nebraska coach Will Bolt regards the 52-year-old Childress as one of his "greatest mentors."

"I would not be here, literally not be in this position, without Rob Childress," said Bolt, who was recruited to Nebraska in 1998 by Childress and former NU head coach Dave Van Horn. "Rob was kind of the initial one who recruited me to Northwestern State when they were there. When they got the job here, they stayed with it and convinced me to come up here from Texas and play at Nebraska, and honestly encouraged me to get into coaching when I was done playing."