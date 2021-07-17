Steven M. Sipple: Leave your cynicism in parking lot; Stille, Domann hit home run with camp

It’s easy to be cynical in the early stages of the name, image and likeness era of college athletics.

Some of it seems like a big social media money grab.

It's easy to be cynical in this world, period.

But there was nothing to be cynical about watching Nebraska football seniors JoJo Domann and Ben Stille pour themselves into their inaugural youth camp Saturday morning at the Speedway Sports Complex.

What a resounding success.

High fives for everyone.

Speaking of high fives, you heard camp counselors shouting at various group stations, “C’mon, where are the high fives!”

Domann didn’t take credit for the energy on those fields, but he noticed it — and deeply appreciated it.

By the way, he should give himself some credit. Same goes for Stille. They were all-in. And all smiles.

“That’s the point. It’s about energy,” said Domann, the ultra-athletic outside linebacker from Colorado Springs, Colorado. “I’m running this camp. If I come in here with a dull pencil, you ain’t going to be able to write anything. If I come in here with a sharp pencil, and bring that energy, anything is possible.”