Steven M. Sipple: Kudos to Frost for thinking of businesses — perhaps ones like the Red Fox

Things I know, and things I think I know:

When Nebraska football coach Scott Frost talks about business owners in the state and the impact that a fall without football would have on them, my thoughts turn to people like April Henke.

In August of 2017, Henke bought the Red Fox Steakhouse at 1339 W. O St. from Don Arena, who opened the restaurant in 1989. It's a city staple. But the charming establishment needs a football season in 2020. Of course it does.

"I guess I've tried to not get my hopes up and just try to be like, 'OK, we have to tackle what we can control,'" Henke said Tuesday morning. "But the thought of not having. …"

She didn't finish the sentence, and I didn't blame her. I don't want to think about a fall in Lincoln without football, either. Let's be clear here: I do think Nebraska will have a football season in 2020. But I'll be surprised if the ever-increasing number of variables that go along with a football program slogging through a pandemic allow the Huskers to play this year's schedule in its original form.