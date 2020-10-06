Steven M. Sipple: Klieman to be rewarded for 8-win seasons at KSU. Could that fly for Frost?

Some fans may point to the fact that Frost makes $5 million annually (his contract also runs through 2026), while Klieman now will be paid base salaries of $3.1 million next season, $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023 and $4.3 million each year from 2024 to 2026. Yes, NU pumps in more money in general.

Both programs are stuck in the middle of cornfields, although Lincoln (population 287,000) is much larger than Manhattan (54,000). Many recruits are surprised upon arriving in Lincoln that it's actually something of a city. You wouldn't say that about Manhattan, at least not with conviction.

But we can all agree that Nebraska getting to eight wins in the ultra-physical Big Ten is more difficult than it would be getting to eight in the Big 12, where defense often appears optional.

So, again, we ask: How would Nebraska fans react if Moos gave Frost a one-year extension every time the Huskers won eight games and played in a bowl game between now and 2023?

Of course, there's a slight complication with that question in our neck of the woods. That is, Nebraska in this millennium has fired two nine-win coaches — Frank Solich in 2003 and Bo Pelini in 2014. In that context, it would look awfully strange if Moos rewarded Frost for winning eight. Nine? That total would be off the table if only for symbolic reasons.