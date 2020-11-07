 Skip to main content
Steven M. Sipple: Kinney alternated with Orduna at RB in 1970; 'I hated it,' Kinney says
Jeff Kinney's powerful forward lean tended to punish many tacklers. 

At 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, Kinney could endure plenty of punishment and still be consistently productive. He had the mindset of a workhorse running back. 

But the McCook native alternated with Joe Orduna at the position on Nebraska's 1970 team — and wasn't wild about it.

"How was I with that setup? I hated it," Kinney told the Journal Star last week. "I can't tell you how many times I felt like I got the ball down the field and Joe came in for the last 10 yards and got a touchdown." 

In Nebraska's 54-29 win against Iowa State on Nov. 7, 1970, in Ames, Iowa, Kinney carried 19 times for 116 yards. Meanwhile, Orduna rushed 17 times for 69 yards, including touchdown runs of 3, 8 and 6 yards, as the Huskers improved to 8-0-1 before a record crowd of 36,000. 

"It was good situation to be in from a team standpoint," Kinney said of the running back rotation. "That doesn't mean I had to like it, because I didn't. But it worked out well that season because we won our first national championship." 

Kinney, a junior in 1970, finished the season with 694 yards on 159 carries, or 4.4 per rush. He added 20 receptions for 206 yards. 

The 6-foot, 195-pound Orduna, a senior from Omaha, rushed 200 times for 897 yards (4.5) while catching 11 passes for 85 yards. He scored a total of 15 touchdowns, 10 more than Kinney.

Their styles differed, Kinney said. 

"I think Joe ran a little more straight up and down, so he was a little more suspect to maybe being injured or possibly fumbling," Kinney said. "I had a pretty good lean." 

He spent a lot of time working on that lean with then-Nebraska running backs coach Mike Corgan. 

"It was a matter of knowing how to take on tacklers and shed them, whether it was on the sideline or whether you were trying to get below a defender's center of gravity and move him," Kinney said. "It was basically whatever it took at the time."  

Kinney actually was recruited to Nebraska to play quarterback. But he eventually moved to flanker because the Huskers had seven scholarship quarterbacks in 1968. 

As a freshman at NU, "I did the bad thing of scrambling too much at quarterback, and the coaches thought, 'We could probably put him at another position,'" Kinney recalled. "In 1969, I actually started out playing flanker behind (senior) Larry Frost." 

That was before I-backs Orduna and Frank Vactor went down with injuries before the 1969 opener against USC. So, pressed into I-back duty, Kinney rushed four times for 17 yards and caught two passes for 18 more in the Huskers' 31-21 loss to the fifth-ranked Trojans. Kinney, though, came back strong the next week against Texas A&M, rushing 24 times for 78 yards and a touchdown. 

He ended up leading the 1969 Nebraska squad in rushing, scoring and pass receiving. The Huskers capped a 9-2 season with a 45-6 triumph against Georgia in the Sun Bowl. 

Little-known fact: Kinney's days as a quarterback weren't finished at that point. In 1970, as Nebraska prepared for its second game, at No. 3 USC, quarterbacks Van Brownson and Jerry Tagge were banged up. 

"I spent all week playing quarterback in practice, thinking I was going to start," Kinney recalled. "Then we got out there and Tagge seemed to think he was OK to play. They started Jerry and kind of kept me on the sidelines just in case he got hurt." 

Although the game ended in a 21-21 deadlock, Nebraska picked up a wave of confidence and rode it through the remainder of an 11-0-1 season that ended with a 17-12 win against LSU in the Orange Bowl.  

Interestingly, the game at Iowa State remains engrained in Kinney's memory bank. Tagge completed 18 of 27 passes for 223 yards while going the entire route in relief of Brownson, who was hurt at Colorado the week before and would not fully recover during the remainder of the regular season. 

"It was a really physical game, and probably one of the dirtiest games I ever played in," Kinney said. "I know there were a couple times when guys slugged me and got penalties, or they hit me late. It was rough." 

Kinney, though, hammered out the tough yards, as usual. He was a genuine workhorse running back — and actually wanted more work than he received.

