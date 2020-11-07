Steven M. Sipple: Kinney alternated with Orduna at RB in 1970; 'I hated it,' Kinney says

The 6-foot, 195-pound Orduna, a senior from Omaha, rushed 200 times for 897 yards (4.5) while catching 11 passes for 85 yards. He scored a total of 15 touchdowns, 10 more than Kinney.

Their styles differed, Kinney said.

"I think Joe ran a little more straight up and down, so he was a little more suspect to maybe being injured or possibly fumbling," Kinney said. "I had a pretty good lean."

He spent a lot of time working on that lean with then-Nebraska running backs coach Mike Corgan.

"It was a matter of knowing how to take on tacklers and shed them, whether it was on the sideline or whether you were trying to get below a defender's center of gravity and move him," Kinney said. "It was basically whatever it took at the time."

Kinney actually was recruited to Nebraska to play quarterback. But he eventually moved to flanker because the Huskers had seven scholarship quarterbacks in 1968.

As a freshman at NU, "I did the bad thing of scrambling too much at quarterback, and the coaches thought, 'We could probably put him at another position,'" Kinney recalled. "In 1969, I actually started out playing flanker behind (senior) Larry Frost."