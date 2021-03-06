Steven M. Sipple: Khalil Davis set out as an NFL rookie to learn from Suh, and did he ever

He figures the question is coming because he hears it often.
So, now what?
He's played in the NFL for only one season and already has a Super Bowl championship ring.
How do you top that?
"I tell people I was in the Super Bowl but that I didn’t actually get in the game," former Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis says. "I’ve told myself I’m never going back to the Super Bowl and not playing in it. My goal is to get on the field and stay there — eventually get a starting position."
A native of Blue Springs, Missouri, Davis played for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization that was loaded with veterans on the defensive line. But history will show Davis indeed was on the Bucs' 53-man Super Bowl roster. As for that defensive line, it was led by all-time Husker great Ndamukong Suh, an 11-year NFL veteran with 65 career sacks, including six this season.
When Davis was drafted last spring, his agent, Melvin Bratton of Atlanta, said the Bucs’ plan was for Davis to play behind Suh and learn from him.
Boy, did Davis ever learn from Suh.
"It was a lot of big bro-type stuff," Davis says. "He'd kind of tell me what to do. But even when he wasn’t telling me what to do, I was just watching him. Every now and then, he would say something to me, and I always took it to heart."
Suh has become one of the most respected defenders in the league, a pro's pro, if you will.
"I want to be like that," says Davis, mentioning something in particular he noticed about Suh.
The day after games, Tampa Bay's strength coaches, including former Nebraska strength coach Chad Wade, gave players options to work out at 7, 8 or 9 a.m. Davis chose 7 a.m. every time because he wanted to be among the first players in the team's facility.
He noticed Suh already would be in the midst of his workout.
"I'd say 90% of the time he was already there," Davis says. "That's just being a pro."
Davis was part of a group of Bucs defensive linemen that included veterans in William Gholston (Michigan State), Steve McClendon (Troy) and Rakeem Nunez-Roches (Southern Mississippi).
"I figured if those guys were healthy, I wasn't going to get a lot of snaps," says Davis, who had two tackles on the season, including one in the regular-season finale against Atlanta. "I just did a lot of learning this year, just watching the veterans working and seeing how to be a pro."
He learned plenty, including the importance of being consistent in practice — specifically, winning one-on-one battles.
"But I’d say the biggest thing is to handle your business," he says. "It's not college. The coaches aren't necessarily going to be on you. If you're not on your business in the pros, they'll just cut you. I figured if I handled my business, they would never have a reason to cut me."
Handling business, he says, means having your coaches never have to tell you to do anything. For instance, it means showing up on time. In his case, that meant always showing up five minutes early.
It means a coach never having to tell you that you missed a drug test or you missed a workout, Davis says.
If you handle your business, he says, the coaches can just coach, which helps everyone involved.
Davis also emphasizes the importance of asking a lot of questions. That demonstrates to coaches a desire to improve, he says.
Make no mistake, he endured moments of tension and unease, especially during preseason camp, when he was uncertain whether he would even make the team. Every day, he says, he would show up early just so his coaches could see his face.
He got his first game action, about 25 snaps, in a Nov. 29 regular-season home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the team the Buccaneers defeated 31-9 in Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
"One of my first plays, I beat the guard and got a quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes," Davis says with a wide grin. "I was like, 'OK, I know I can do this.' It was just a matter of when I would get my chance, and you have to make the most of that opportunity.
“When I got home that night, you just sit in bed and think. It was like a checklist: All right, I know I can play. Then you think about everything you did in the game. Then you think, all I need is more snaps, more opportunities to make more plays.
"I just thought, OK, I just have to do my time and when my opportunity comes, I’m going to be ready."
He immediately noticed that another all-time Husker great, Bucs veteran linebacker Lavonte David, commands the respect of teammates.
“He doesn’t really talk as much,” Davis says. "I had to earn his respect. Once he saw I was trying to do what I needed to do, he opened up a little more. Those two (David and Suh) are some of the coolest guys you could meet as professionals."
Yes, they’re cool. But they’re also demanding. They have to be demanding. You seldom win championships without being demanding.
“When I would come onto the field, I would have to tell them the call (from the sideline),” Davis says. "If I didn’t say it loud of enough, they were like, ‘Hey, rook, you’ve got to be loud when you come out there.’
“They were always helpful, and it made me want to play for them and play harder and do right."
He shared his experiences late last week right after a long road trip. He drove from Tampa to Pittsburgh to see twin brother Carlos Davis — who just completed his rookie season with the Steelers — then made his way to Lincoln for a pit stop on the way to Kansas City.
“You couldn’t have asked for a better rookie year," Khalil says. "Even though the rookie year is the hardest, I couldn’t ask for anything better."