Steven M. Sipple: Jurgens' situation grabs Rimington's attention; and Cook does it again

Linderbaum switched from defensive line to center following his freshman season at Iowa in 2018.

Jurgens made the move from tight end to center during the spring of 2019, and has made 31 starts.

“He’s getting much better,” Rimington said. “I knew he would get better. He’s an athlete.”

Jurgens, in fact, possesses unique explosiveness for a 6-foot-3, 290-pound athlete — the sort of explosiveness you see in the NFL and not many other places in the world.

“He just needed to get the snap part down, and he got that part down,” Rimington said. “Now it’s to the point of let’s just cool it with the mistakes of the rest of the offensive line. But he was one of the promising guys this year, definitely. He was a guy they could count on.”

With designs on the NFL, Jurgens will need to continue to work on snaps under center, Rimington said.