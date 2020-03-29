Steven M. Sipple: Jurgens clicks with QB; Mario's memorable response; and Herbie's bad take

Regarding Jurgens' overall improvement, Austin said, "It's a little bit of an ownership, a comfort level that he has, and a confidence. The defense gave us a couple different fronts than we expected. No big deal. He was able to communicate and make the adjustment, and still have an accurate snap.

"In meetings, he asks me a hell of a lot more questions than when we first made the transition to get him over there (to center from tight end). It's like anything. It's like teaching a baby how to walk. You're going to fall a couple times. Hopefully you don't bust your head open.

"He'll eventually get it."

* How appropriate is it to be talking and writing about Nebraska football practice right now, what with a global pandemic significantly altering our lives -- and, yes, even taking lives? I do think it's important to retain a sense of normalcy amid the crisis. To be sure, it's OK to think about something other than the coronavirus. In fact, it's healthy to think of things other than the virus. For instance, we can still talk sports. In fact, thank heavens for sports. I took it all for granted far too often. That won't happen again.

