Steven M. Sipple: Jordan's demanding style reminiscent of at least one rather blunt ex-Husker

Jordan liked to play head games. He thrived on opponents saying or doing things that motivated him. He searched for reasons to seek vengeance. It didn't take much. To wit: Karl recalls the night before the start of the 1996 NBA Finals pitting the Seattle SuperSonics against the Bulls.

"Here I run into him at a restaurant in Seattle," Karl recalled. "I'm going, 'OK, do I go over and say hello to him? Or do I ignore him and play like I'm a tough guy?'"

Karl was in a lose-lose situation. After all, he had told his players he didn't want them fraternizing with Jordan. So, would it be OK for him to fraternize with MJ on this night? Probably not. He decided to ignore the superstar.

You guessed it: Jordan took it as a slight and used it for motivation.

"I remember the first game," Karl said. "I knew he was pissed at me because he wouldn't make any eye contact. Usually before a game he'll come over and pat me on the back and say something. He didn't even do that before Game 1."

Of course he didn't.