As LSU quarterback Joe Burrow becomes a genuine American sports phenomenon, many Nebraska football fans look on with mixed emotions.
Some smile because of their familiarity with the Burrow family.
Some probably cringe.
That's because Burrow absolutely wanted to play for the Huskers coming out of Athens (Ohio) High School in 2014. One of his older brothers, former NU linebacker Jamie Burrow, makes no bones about that fact. Jamie told me earlier this week that Joe Burrow still wanted to play for the Huskers in May 2018 when he chose to transfer from Ohio State.
But Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, then in his first spring in charge in Lincoln, had his guy, Adrian Martinez. That's the long and short of it.
But, no, that's not where the conversation ends. It's an intriguing discussion that emanates from a simple question: Why did Joe Burrow never become a legacy player at Nebraska?
"It's really easy," Jamie Burrow said. "At every turn, there just wasn't interest from Nebraska, for one reason or another."
As an exceptionally poised Joe Burrow turned in a sterling performance Saturday against Alabama that catapulted him into the realm of Heisman Trophy favorite, the predictable hindsight conversation sprouted up in our neck of the woods. That's because the Burrow family is deeply rooted in the Nebraska program. Jamie Burrow was the starting middle linebacker on NU's two-loss team in 2001. Dan Burrow was a feisty defensive back who lettered for the Huskers in 2004.
Of course, their father, Jimmy Burrow, played for Nebraska in 1974-75 and was a Husker graduate assistant under Frank Solich from 2000-02.
So, all those connections, and just look at Joe Burrow — known as "Super Burrow" in his family because of his enormous talent — tearing up the SEC at LSU.
Wonderful. Just wonderful. That has to be what some Nebraska fans are thinking.
You wonder if it's what Frost is thinking. I wouldn't blame him.
Thank heavens the Burrow family is made up of diplomatic sorts.
"Adrian Martinez is Scott's guy, and I think that's awesome," Jamie Burrow said. "Joe Burrow is coach (Ed) Orgeron's guy, and it feels good when someone communicates that to a quarterback. I'm saying that with no ill feelings about the situation."
Joe Burrow, a four-star quarterback in the class of 2015, verbally committed to Ohio State in May 2014. For whatever reason, Jamie says now, the staff of former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini passed on offering the younger Burrow a scholarship after he made at least one unofficial visit to the NU campus.
A former Pelini staff member told me one reason Nebraska might've passed on Burrow is because it thought it had a good chance to land Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman winner for Louisville who made an official visit to Lincoln in September 2014 before choosing the Cardinals.
Pelini was fired immediately following the 2014 season. By the time Mike Riley's staff offered the two-time Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year, it was too late — Burrow had verbally committed to Ohio State before his senior season at Athens High, sixth months before Riley took over in Lincoln.
Although Jamie Burrow hasn't watched a lot of Nebraska football this season, he retains faith in the Frost-Martinez duo. Bottom line, Jamie said, Martinez was hand-picked by Frost. Jamie Burrow recognizes the importance of that sort of commitment between head coach and quarterback. He recognizes it in part because it's what Joe Burrow has at LSU.
It should be noted Joe Burrow didn't have that situation at Ohio State. The final straw was when Dwayne Haskins became Urban Meyer's guy in the spring of 2018. Haskins led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and Big Ten championship and now starts in the NFL for Washington. It worked out well for Haskins, and now it's working out extraordinarily well for Burrow on the bayou.
It's a win-win-win situation. LSU, Ohio State and Nebraska all win, right? It should be a win-win-win. But because Nebraska is scuffling, and Martinez is in the midst of a sophomore slump, Joe Burrow's rise in effect becomes a headache Frost doesn't need.
Imagine if Burrow does indeed win the Heisman Trophy and becomes the first player selected in this spring's NFL Draft. This story could just keep getting better and better. If I were a Nebraska fan, I would just try to enjoy it. Hopefully, Frost can do the same. He really shouldn't spend any time second-guessing his decision to stick with his initial QB plan.
I said during the spring of 2018 that it would be awkward for Frost to bring in Burrow because it could be unsettling to the rookie Martinez and it also might work against Frost establishing trust with his new team. As Martinez turned in an outstanding freshman season in 2018, you didn't hear much second-guessing of Frost. But now, with Burrow ascending and Martinez slumping, hindsight becomes a headache.
Let's be real, the conversation is in many ways a waste of time.
But it becomes provocative when Jamie Burrow suggests Joe Burrow could've changed the trajectory of Nebraska's program largely "due to the intangibles he brought to the table rather than the athletic ability and skill set."
Not that Joe lacks athleticism. I mean, he's "Super Burrow" for a reason.
Just ask Coach "O."