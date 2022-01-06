Steven M. Sipple: It's time for Frost to lock down a QB (or two) from portal; embrace suspense

Nebraska’s football season is finished, but news keeps coming.
Plus, Big Ten basketball season has heated up.
So, it only makes sense to open up the mailbag and answer five questions.
We will do this regularly. That's a promise.
Thank you for all of your questions.
With all the talk of the mighty transfer portal, what are the odds of the Huskers landing a good quarterback? -- J.
Nebraska has put itself in good position — OK, prime position — to land both Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy.
Make no mistake, Thompson, who started 10 games at Texas this season, would be the favorite to start for Nebraska in 2022 if he joins the program. He was in Lincoln with his father Wednesday. I'm told the trip went well. Keep a close eye on this one.
The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Thompson began the 2021 season as the backup behind Hudson Card, but claimed the starting job. He threw for 2,113 yards and had 24 touchdown passes — tops in the Big 12 — with nine interceptions. The Longhorns went 4-6 in games he started (and 5-7 overall).
Thompson's movements and overall athleticism remind me of a smaller version of the 6-2, 220-pound Adrian Martinez. Thompson, though, is more decisive in the passing game and less apt to run with the ball. The latter perhaps was a directive of Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, as Thompson is an effective runner.
Thompson, son of former Oklahoma wishbone quarterback Charles Thompson, definitely projects confidence. He has good pocket presence and arm strength, with a quick release. As is the case with Martinez, he's adept at evading rushers, setting his feet and completing passes downfield.
He spent three seasons at Texas as a backup to Sam Ehlinger before getting his first extended playing time in the Alamo Bowl last December in relief of the injured Ehlinger. Thompson went 8-for-10 for 170 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-23 blowout of Colorado. His performance was an eye-opener.
In short, Thompson is intriguing. His father's playing history against Nebraska, and acute knowledge of the Huskers' gridiron tradition, probably works in NU's favor.
If you're a Nebraska fan, you probably should hope Scott Frost locks this one down.
By the way, Thompson's on the move because Sarkisian lured to Texas former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers, who spent his freshman year at Ohio State. Ewers was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 class.
Sarkisian also signed Maalik Murphy, a four-star quarterback recruit from California.
Meanwhile, Purdy, the Florida State transfer, is taking an official visit to Nebraska next weekend when the NCAA recruiting dead period ends. Purdy has four years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-2, 215-pound Purdy, of Queen Creek, Arizona, has a previous relationship with new Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Bottom line, the Huskers are the clear-cut favorites to land Purdy.
If Nebraska also locks down Thompson, Husker fans should feel good about the overall QB situation as spring ball approaches.
Yes, there's some urgency in this conversation. Embrace the suspense.
Is adding a good QB enough to make a difference? Whoever it is won't be able to evade pass rushers like 2AM (Martinez). -- J.H.
Nebraska's program hasn't advanced across the board to a point where it can win at a high level with below-average or even average quarterback play. Few programs can pull that off. Iowa can do it — Kirk Ferentz just completed his 23rd season at the school — but that's largely because the Hawkeyes this season forced a bushel of turnovers (nation-leading 25 interceptions) and exhibited excellence on special teams.
Watch Casey Thompson's highlights from 2021. He's proficient at dodging pass-rushers using quickness and balance.
Frankly, I feel so worn out and beaten down from what we saw last year from Nebraska and the four years preceding that, I find it difficult to be optimistic. What should I be focusing on with this football program to give me hope? -- D.J.
The question demands a wide-ranging answer, but I'll provide a nutshell version that can be summed up in two words.
Urgency and energy.
Frost is 15-29 at Nebraska (10-25 Big Ten). Another sub-.500 season won't cut it. He knows it. Everybody knows it. If I were Frost, with a new boss in the building, I would be of the mind that I better win at least seven games in 2022 or my tenure is over. Seven feels like a bare minimum. That would be my mindset. Again, new boss. The athletic director part is extremely important in this discussion. Just ask Frank Solich and Bo Pelini.
Frost helped his cause with what I think will prove to be some excellent staff hires. Those hires created new energy.
A new starting QB also brings new energy, and that could be helpful.
Does Fred (Hoiberg) survive an 0-fer B1G season? -- S.S.
After watching a portion of Penn State's 74-70 win Wednesday night at Northwestern, I say with great confidence that Nebraska isn’t going winless in Big Ten hoops.
Seven wins in the Big Ten seems like the Huskers' ceiling. I had it at five prior to the last two games.
I wouldn't be at all surprised if Nebraska wins Saturday at Rutgers. Hoiberg has made a couple of important tweaks to the offense, as the Huskers in the past few games have run more of their offense through 6-foot-8, 235-pound Derrick Walker, who's shooting 78 percent from the field on the season (62-for-80).
Tip your cap to Walker. He's improved his game significantly.
Hoiberg also is trying to get freshman Bryce McGowens involved in more pick-and-roll actions. Whatever it takes to get the 6-foot-7 McGowens rolling downhill toward the basket. He's at his best right now in that mode.
When you go riding on your motorcycle do you envision yourself in Harley Davidson & the Marlboro Man, or are you more of an Easy Rider guy? Also, which would you be and who would you cast alongside you in the movie? -- J.L.
I need to sleep on this one.
Get back to me in April or so. LOL.