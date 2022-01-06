Steven M. Sipple: It's time for Frost to lock down a QB (or two) from portal; embrace suspense

The question demands a wide-ranging answer, but I'll provide a nutshell version that can be summed up in two words.

Urgency and energy.

Frost is 15-29 at Nebraska (10-25 Big Ten). Another sub-.500 season won't cut it. He knows it. Everybody knows it. If I were Frost, with a new boss in the building, I would be of the mind that I better win at least seven games in 2022 or my tenure is over. Seven feels like a bare minimum. That would be my mindset. Again, new boss. The athletic director part is extremely important in this discussion. Just ask Frank Solich and Bo Pelini.

Frost helped his cause with what I think will prove to be some excellent staff hires. Those hires created new energy.

A new starting QB also brings new energy, and that could be helpful.

Does Fred (Hoiberg) survive an 0-fer B1G season? -- S.S.

After watching a portion of Penn State's 74-70 win Wednesday night at Northwestern, I say with great confidence that Nebraska isn’t going winless in Big Ten hoops.

Seven wins in the Big Ten seems like the Huskers' ceiling. I had it at five prior to the last two games.