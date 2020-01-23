Steven M. Sipple: It's easy to understand why NU fans may regard Frost hire with skepticism

Never mind that Nebraska defenders, in transitioning from Mark Banker's 4-3 defense, had to learn different techniques and blocking schemes. Former Nebraska defensive coordinator Charlie McBride expressed caution, saying many veteran defenders would feel like freshmen again. We didn't listen. We got burned. Fans wanted so badly to believe in the hype. And in a sense, that's OK. Hype isn't all bad. Hype is simply an excitable cousin of hope. What would be the fun of media pouring cold water on everything during the long offseason? What would be the fun of fans regarding everything with an eye roll?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But there's more cold water and eye rolls around here than I can ever remember. Yes, even with Frost, the homegrown head coach, leading the way. That's what a 9-15 record in two seasons will create — increased skepticism and cynicism. It's only natural.

My heavens, how could Nebraska fans not be skeptical and cynical at this point? How could they not proceed with more of a prove-it-to-me mentality? Many have been thoroughly beaten down. They haven't experienced a conference championship since 1999. The Huskers have endured losing seasons in four of the last five years. On and on. It's often been dreadful.