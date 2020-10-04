Steven M. Sipple: ISU shows B1G what it'll be missing; Frost on family; and Adrian's tough task

* Nebraska head coach Scott Frost last week made an excellent point as he expressed gratitude for having a strong father in his life while growing up.

"A lot of people in this country grow up without that type of father in the home, without two parents in the home," the 45-year-old said. "I think it's one of the biggest issues affecting America right now."

I've felt that way for the past several years, dating to the late 1990s or so. When I used to write profile stories on Husker players, I often would ask for their parents' names. But the answer often was somewhat complicated. The players' race didn't matter in this discussion, nor did it matter where he was from. The phenomenon is part of my own family, so I understand it.

I definitely benefited from having two strong parents while growing up in Columbus, although my "hot takes" on Twitter maybe don't always show it. LOL.

* Along those lines, nobody will convince me these Los Angeles Lakers would touch the Showtime crew of the mid-1980s with Magic Johnson and Kareem leading the way. Get out the broom.