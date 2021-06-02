Steven M. Sipple: Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage

Schwellenbach has captured the imagination of Nebraska baseball fans in part because of his vast potential as a major leaguer. It’s an especially intriguing conversation because of his versatility — he could be asked to either play infield or pitch at the highest level of the sport.

Or maybe he could do both.

“When I talk to scouts about him, I’ll get different answers,” said Peterson, a first-round draft pick in 1997 after a stellar pitching career at Stanford. “I think his versatility is a good thing. There have been guys who have gone into systems who have done both.”

He mentions Brendan McKay, a two-way player at Louisville who was selected fourth overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2017 draft.

As for Schwellenbach, “The scouts who I’ve talked to are split,” Peterson said. “I mean, it’s positive and positive. But it comes down to which area do you think he’ll have a chance to make more of an impact at the major-league level. I hope, as was the case with McKay, that they let pro ball dictate what that is, and not try to dictate it going into pro ball, if that makes sense.