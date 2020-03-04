Steven M. Sipple: In wake of 8-for-30 free-throw effort, Hoiberg's calm and dry humor helpful

Nebraska assistant men's basketball coach Bobby Lutz was utterly perplexed by something he witnessed Sunday afternoon.
In fact, a lot of folks were perplexed by what they saw. Many are still perplexed four days later. They'll remain perplexed for some time, I'm guessing.
"Bobby came in (the locker room) after the game and said, 'I don't think I've ever been a part of something like that,'" Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday, referring to his team's 8-for-30 performance from the free-throw line against Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hoiberg managed a tiny grin as he recounted the scene.
"I told him, 'You actually haven't been part of something like that because it's the first time it's ever happened,'" Hoiberg said.
We've learned plenty about Hoiberg during his first season at Nebraska. I like to call him straight-edge Fred because he's as even-keeled as they come. Oh, he has fire. We see it spark up on occasion when he's angry on the sideline. But he almost always stays calm.
He also has an appealing sense of humor. Very dry. Thank heavens he has one. Eight-for-30? You gotta be kidding me. That's what you hear from folks when they see the stat. I'm sure Fred's heard the discussion. But he has to simultaneously move forward (for the sake of his sanity, if nothing else) while also patiently answering questions about one of the worst free-throw performances you'll ever see by any team at almost any level of the game.
Dating to 2010-11, Nebraska is the only Division I men's team to shoot less than 30 percent on at least 30 free-throw attempts. That's according to research by our hoops writer Chris Basnett. I believe it. I believe it because it's that awful. It's so awful that it's kind of funny, and also not funny at all.
"It's unfortunate because it's contagious," Hoiberg said. "If guys see other guys up there missing that had been shooting pretty well, then everybody's thinking about it all of a sudden. It's hard to make a shot -- it's hard to do anything -- when you're out there thinking as opposed to playing by instinct and trusting your stroke, and just shooting the ball."
As Fred talked, all I could think about was something former Nebraska sharp-shooter Cary Cochran told me recently. I listen closely to Cochran when it comes to basketball, especially shooting a basketball. After all, the Huskers' 22 misses at the line in their 81-76 overtime loss to Northwestern are more than Cochran missed in his four years in the program (1999-2002). He was 147-for-164, or 89.6 percent.
During the 2001-02 season, Cochran was 71-for-77 (92.2 percent), accuracy that ranks No. 2 on the school's single-season chart. So, yeah, I listen when Cochran says he's convinced that entering Thursday's game at Michigan, Nebraska players "are scared to death to shoot free throws."
"I bet they're thinking about 56 things at the line right now," he said.
If Cochran had 10 minutes to spend with Hoiberg's guys, he would tell them to forget whatever they were doing at the line previously. Blow it all up.
"Your routine is over," he would tell them. "When you're practicing, no routine. You catch the ball, step your foot on the line and shoot it."
This from a guy who made 456 of 524 free throws (87.0 percent) for Tri-Center High School in Iowa.
"They're thinking too much," Cochran said. "They're thinking about way too much stuff. There's no way you can be that bad and not be thinking too much."
Of course, much of this issue is about a lack of confidence. Cochran never lacked for confidence as a shooter.
His mindset? "If I had space to shoot, I was going to make it," he said, his 42.5-percent career accuracy on three-pointers at Nebraska (268-for-630) lending credence to his claim. He remains the school's all-time leader in made three-pointers.
Cochran's mindset at the line?
"I didn't think, I just caught it and shot it," he said. "I just thought, 'I have made 4 million of these shots. What am I worried about this shot for?' It never even donned on me that it's a difficult shot."
Of course, in terms of confidence, guys like Cochran and Hoiberg exist in a realm among shooters that's hard to reach. Maybe they're so advanced that it can be a challenge for them to teach those who are more, well, normal. After all, Hoiberg made 85.4 percent of his free throws in 10 seasons in the NBA. I mean, we're talking about a guy who once made 252 of 253 attempts in a contest in college. Yes, you read that right: 252-for-253. What a freak of nature.
"To me, the single most important thing in playing this game is playing with confidence," Hoiberg said.
There's a problem, though. Only one team in the nation (St. Joseph's) gets shots blocked at a higher rate than Nebraska. Getting your shot blocked is a confidence-zapper. It's demoralizing. Same goes for missing shots at the rim, a problem for the Huskers.
And, yes, same goes for missed free throws, and Nebraska's 58.6-percent accuracy at the free-throw line ranks 351st nationally (out of 353 teams).
Good thing the coach has an even keel.
"You can't just come in and make it a grind on these guys every day, especially with the way things are going," said Hoiberg, whose team has dropped 14 straight games. "There are times when you have to have a sense of humor in this business."
Now seems like a good time for that.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.