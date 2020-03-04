Steven M. Sipple: In wake of 8-for-30 free-throw effort, Hoiberg's calm and dry humor helpful

If Cochran had 10 minutes to spend with Hoiberg's guys, he would tell them to forget whatever they were doing at the line previously. Blow it all up.

"Your routine is over," he would tell them. "When you're practicing, no routine. You catch the ball, step your foot on the line and shoot it."

This from a guy who made 456 of 524 free throws (87.0 percent) for Tri-Center High School in Iowa.

"They're thinking too much," Cochran said. "They're thinking about way too much stuff. There's no way you can be that bad and not be thinking too much."

Of course, much of this issue is about a lack of confidence. Cochran never lacked for confidence as a shooter.

His mindset? "If I had space to shoot, I was going to make it," he said, his 42.5-percent career accuracy on three-pointers at Nebraska (268-for-630) lending credence to his claim. He remains the school's all-time leader in made three-pointers.

Cochran's mindset at the line?

"I didn't think, I just caught it and shot it," he said. "I just thought, 'I have made 4 million of these shots. What am I worried about this shot for?' It never even donned on me that it's a difficult shot."