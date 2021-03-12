 Skip to main content
Steven M. Sipple: In the name of pride, Nebraska needs to keep its word and play OU
Steven M. Sipple: In the name of pride, Nebraska needs to keep its word and play OU

Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 12.12

Nebraska coach Scott Frost sends quarterback Adrian Martinez back into the game against Minnesota in the second quarter Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

They absolutely can't wait for Sept. 18 in Norman, Oklahoma. 

About a dozen former Nebraska players gathered Tuesday morning in the Haymarket district to help present former Husker head coach Tom Osborne with a career achievement award. It was a pleasant scene. In small talk before the presentation, a few of the former players remarked to me how much they looked forward to celebrating a renewal of the Nebraska-Oklahoma football series come September. 

Parties already are planned for the night before the game. Old rivals who became friends who will catch up and reminisce. Fans will do the same. It'll be a wonderful weekend.

If it happens. 

It has to happen, right? 

You perhaps saw the report from the website Stadium Friday morning. If you're a Nebraska fan, you probably didn't know what to think about the notion of Nebraska trying to back out of playing at Oklahoma and instead playing an extra home game in Lincoln on the same day. 

Say it ain't so. Truth is, the report is valid. This is a terrible look for Nebraska, an extremely ugly "L" in mid-March. 

But we'll see where this goes. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione released a statement saying, in part, that the Sooners "fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled." 

That's Oklahoma boxing in Nebraska. That's Oklahoma, a powerhouse program expected to be very strong in 2021, holding Nebraska to its word. Good for Oklahoma. 

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Nebraska officials hadn't commented on the Stadium report. I'm told they were caught off-guard. I'm sure there's a level of embarrassment on the part of some of those officials. This would be NU putting OU in the awkward position of trying to find an opponent to play Sept. 18 in Norman. But that's not the worst of it. Not even close.

This is an incredible story, and incredibly damaging to Nebraska's reputation. It's incredibly damaging to the Husker fan base's sense of pride.

You know it's an incredible story when the headline reads like fiction: "Report: Nebraska may try to back out of playing at Oklahoma this fall." 

Seriously? Is Nebraska ducking Oklahoma? I mean, this is a Nebraska team with nine returning starters on defense. If head coach Scott Frost signed off on this decision, what does it say about his confidence in his defensive staff, not to mention his players?

How often does a team return nine starters on defense? Answer: Not very.

Players come to Nebraska to perform in these types of games. Athletic director Bill Moos came to NU because he loves these type of games. Did he really sign off on this? 

I understand the financial challenges the pandemic has caused collegiate athletic programs all over the nation. Nebraska isn't immune to those challenges. NU perhaps is trying to add a home game in 2021 to try to recoup some of the lost revenue streams. Maybe the Huskers will try their best to play all their non-conference games in Lincoln in the future.  

Other schools are in the same position as Nebraska. Not everyone can play all their non-conference games at home. The notion seems sort of ridiculous.

The whole matter, as reported by Stadium, is a black eye for Nebraska. According to Stadium, NU contacted MAC schools and Old Dominion as possible opponents for Sept. 18 in Lincoln. Wonderful. Just wonderful. 

If Frost signed off on this, it would have the feeling of him trying to make it to a fifth year as Nebraska's head coach. This reminds me of 2007, when Nebraska fell 49-31 to top-ranked USC in mid-September and never fully recovered physically, emotionally or mentally. The Huskers ended the season 5-7, and fourth-year head coach Bill Callahan was fired at season's end. 

Is Frost concerned about a similar occurrence? As it stands, Nebraska is set to open the 2021 season with three of its first four games on the road. It goes to Illinois for a tough opener, comes home to play what could be a difficult game against Buffalo, then is scheduled to play back-to-back weekends at Oklahoma and Michigan State.  

Perhaps Nebraska officials (and Frost) feel the program isn't ready for such a challenge. 

Remember the motto Frost has for his program: "Desire to excel, no fear of failure." 

Nebraska should stick to that. Frost should stick to it. Right now. He should stick to it in the name of the pride he once helped inject into the program as a tough-as-nails quarterback. He should stick to it in the name of a man (Osborne) he admires and calls one of his foremost mentors. He should stick to it in the name of a rivalry that went a long way toward defining the program he now leads.

Go back to Tuesday in the Haymarket. Osborne was asked about Nebraska and Oklahoma renewing the rivalry come September. He thought back to the call he received in 2012 from Castiglione. 

"When I was athletic director, Joe Castiglione called from Oklahoma and said we ought to get together again," Osborne said. "I've recently thought a little bit about whether it was wise or not." 

Osborne chuckled.

"You know, circumstances change," he said. "Scott's had to do a lot of rebuilding. We'll see how it goes. But I think we'll have a better team. This is just me speaking from the 50th row. I don't have a lot of inside knowledge, but I think there'll be a lot of things that will be improved. I'm looking forward to the season."

I'm looking forward to Sept. 18 in Norman. Play the damned game.

