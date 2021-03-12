Steven M. Sipple: In the name of pride, Nebraska needs to keep its word and play OU

Perhaps Nebraska officials (and Frost) feel the program isn't ready for such a challenge.

Remember the motto Frost has for his program: "Desire to excel, no fear of failure."

Nebraska should stick to that. Frost should stick to it. Right now. He should stick to it in the name of the pride he once helped inject into the program as a tough-as-nails quarterback. He should stick to it in the name of a man (Osborne) he admires and calls one of his foremost mentors. He should stick to it in the name of a rivalry that went a long way toward defining the program he now leads.

Go back to Tuesday in the Haymarket. Osborne was asked about Nebraska and Oklahoma renewing the rivalry come September. He thought back to the call he received in 2012 from Castiglione.

"When I was athletic director, Joe Castiglione called from Oklahoma and said we ought to get together again," Osborne said. "I've recently thought a little bit about whether it was wise or not."

Osborne chuckled.