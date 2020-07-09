Steven M. Sipple: In shedding light on struggles last season, Martinez seems to show growth

His voice trailed off.

"I kind of figured out that I just really love the game of football, and that it's really not about pleasing (fans and media)," he said. "It's about the guys in the stadium with you, the guys who are going through it with you every day -- the coaches, the players, the equipment guys, the nutritionists. There are so many people involved.

"I mean, I love the fans. But you're doing it for the people around you every day."

Through his injury struggles, he said, he's learned to stay in the moment. That sort of mentality has helped him deal with the uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

"When you have no idea what the future holds -- we don't know what our season's going to look like, or when it's going to start -- you're forced to focus on the present," he said. "It's really made me a better person and better player because I was just focused on what I was doing that day to become better."

Injuries have dogged him since high school. He tore the labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder during his junior season at Clovis West High School in Fresno. He missed his senior season, and a lot of college programs that had recruited him dropped out of the picture.