Steven M. Sipple: In remarkable crisis, conscientious leaders like Frost face unique challenges

The past week hasn't been weird at all in America. Nothing to see here.

We're just trying to make sense of a world health crisis. That's all.

Maybe it feels a bit like you've entered an unfamiliar building, a mammoth one, and it's pitch black inside. You proceed cautiously. You look for light. Any sliver of it. You hope it could lead to full-blown illumination. Maybe even warm sunshine. It has to happen at some point, right?

Bottom line, it's the unknown that causes much of the discomfort.

Regarding the coronavirus, it's the unknown that's most unsettling. You figure at some point the world will return to relative normalcy. Warm sunshine will return. But when? There isn't a medical expert on the planet who could definitively answer that question. That alone elicits tension.

So, we keep trying to make sense of it all. We know this: The situation became very real in our nation Wednesday night, and Nebraska athletics was near the center of it all. My heavens, it was memorable. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in an interview Thursday on TNT, said he was driving home from the office at about 7 p.m. when he received word that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. So much for a relaxing evening for the commish.