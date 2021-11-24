Steven M. Sipple: In pondering Frost's plight, your interest level in story may indicate plenty

Steven M. Sipple Husker sports columnist Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995. Follow Steven M. Sipple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen unwittingly summed up an ongoing conundrum quite succinctly.

He did so as he reflected on four Husker offensive assistants recently losing their jobs.

"We haven't succeeded as players in getting the details right, and really the coaches had to pay for it," the junior from Aurora told reporters earlier this week.

Which brings to mind an ongoing debate in the Nebraska fan base: Does the inability of the current Husker program to get over the proverbial hump reflect a defect in Scott Frost's overall coaching acumen? Isn't it ultimately Frost and his staff's job to ensure the players "get the details right" on a consistent enough basis to be a regular factor in the Big Ten West Division?

The other side of the aisle in this debate suggests that Nebraska's string of close losses to highly ranked opponents shows that Frost's program is close to turning the corner.

The debate will continue throughout the offseason. One game certainly won't settle it. No matter the outcome of Nebraska's regular-season finale Friday against 16th-ranked Iowa, Husker fans will enthusiastically discuss the matter well after Frost ends his fourth season in charge.