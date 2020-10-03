Steven M. Sipple: In its second season at Nebraska, the I-formation offense pummels Gophers

You have to figure a head coach might be worn down if he's contemplating stepping down following a win.

That was the case with Bob Devaney late in the 1969 season.

Following Nebraska's 10-7 victory Nov. 15 at Kansas State, the Huskers were headed back to Lincoln when Devaney summoned a young assistant coach to the front of the team bus. NU was 7-2 at the time and on the cusp of some sizable wins. But back-to-back 6-4 records in 1967 and 1968 had taken a toll on Devaney.

The young assistant summoned by Devaney was Tom Osborne.

"Bob had me sit down and told me, 'I'm not going to go much longer and I'd like to have you take over the program. I'll just be the AD,'" Osborne recalls.

"I didn't take it too seriously," he added.

Osborne, of course, didn't succeed Devaney until after the 1972 season. But the vignette from late 1969 illustrates Osborne's growing prominence in the program. To wit: Following the 1968 season, Devaney asked the 31-year-old Osborne to redesign the offense.

"Why he did that with me, I don't know," Osborne said last week. "But I studied a lot of different programs and thought we'd be better off in the I-formation."