Steven M. Sipple: In former Husker Jake Peetz, LSU gets expert on Bama, among other traits

"How are you going to develop an offense to attack a defense if you don't understand clearly what the defense is trying to achieve?" Peetz said. "If you don't understand your opponent, you're throwing mud at the wall and seeing if it sticks.

"I was forced to learn Coach Saban's defense at a high level so I could communicate all of that, and that, to me, put my trajectory at a great incline because I started to understand defense the way he saw it — not exactly like he saw it, obviously. I wish …," Peetz continued. "But it helps me so much more on offense to understand (Alabama's defense). And to be around him when he would come in and talk to the offensive staff, when we were all in there, and he would talk about, 'These are the concepts you're talking about running, this is what they're doing on defense,' because he would watch the opponent's defense, too.