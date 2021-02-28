Steven M. Sipple: In an extremely strange season, Hoiberg somehow earns legitimate kudos

"The last seven (losses), four of them were inside 10 points," he said. "Now they get the win today. So keep doing what you're doing. Work hard. Love these kids up because they've been through a heck of a year, and then get ready for next year."

It's a bad year to try to build momentum with a revamped roster, said Beilein, referring to the uneven nature of the season (and offseason) as a result of COVID-19. Bottom line, Hoiberg is trying to build a program in the nation's strongest conference during a godawful pandemic.

What's more, he's trying to win without a true point guard. He needs to be a magician to pull that off.

That's on him, by the way. That's simply poor roster management.

Beilein points out that COVID-19 made its way through Hoiberg's core rotation of players. Nebraska missed three weeks of practice and has played 11 games in 22 days. In such a scenario, there's scant time to practice, which perhaps helps explain the Huskers' paltry shooting numbers.

In these extreme and unprecedented circumstances, conversations become odd. If Nebraska loses a game nowadays, ardent Hoiberg defenders tell you the players are tired and shouldn't be expected to win. If the Huskers do manage to win, it's because the coach has fostered character and resilience.