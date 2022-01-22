Steven M. Sipple: If you're Husker fan, you hope Applewhite grasps program's rich RB history

Sometimes you stumble upon a gift that brightens your day and even captures your imagination.

Saturday morning, I came across a foreword that Frank Solich wrote for a book the Journal Star published before the 1998 season, "The Best of the Big Red Running Backs."

Solich, of course, coached Nebraska running backs at a remarkably high level from 1983 to 1997 before taking over as the Huskers' head coach in 1998.

"Great running backs have the ability to anticipate, to feel the pressure of the chaos surrounding them on the field, and to create their own path to pay dirt," Solich wrote, as it dons on you that those words could be regarded as a wonderful metaphor for life.

But let's stick to football.

"They must not only take the pain that comes with the pounding of being the target of would-be tacklers, they must be willing to initiate contact and deliver hits of their own to defensive players," Solich continued. "Running backs must be willing to study the game, know where the holes are going to be, follow their blockers and handle their own blocking assignments when they are not carrying the ball.