Steven M. Sipple: If you're a Husker fan, Alberts-Frost picture should at least intrigue you

He raised his family in Nebraska because he chose to do so. Frost, 46, is doing the same. If he gets the program rolling, he'll likely stay a long, long time. Same goes for the 51-year-old Alberts. It says here the Alberts and Frost combination should be comforting to Husker fans — as long as on-field picture improves markedly. Up until Oct. 9, when NU pushed then-No. 9 Michigan to the limit in an electric atmosphere at Memorial Stadium, it seemed most of the fan base felt good about the program's trajectory. Many still feel good about it, although debate has intensified.

In the wake of the Michigan game, Alberts told ESPN, "I'm never going to be the person that says Scott's coaching for his job. We don't do that. I've never said, 'You must win this many games or you're fired,' and I told Scott that. We're on the same page. We're working together. I want to see growth. I'm seeing growth. I'm proud of it. I think Scott is a really good coach. I don't know what happened the last 3½ years. All I'm worried about is right now, and I'm really proud of how our coaches and assistant coaches have attacked this year. But it's hard to make a judgment on anything right now."

Keep that last line in mind. Alberts left himself wiggle room. He's savvy. He's strategic. He's not going to get boxed in.