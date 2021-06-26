Steven M. Sipple: If NU leaders indeed have AD in mind, it makes sense to close deal quickly

Such drama and pressure took a heavy toll on Frank Solich, Bill Callahan and Bo Pelini. Mike Riley didn't seem overly concerned about anything.

There should be a certain level of concern among university leaders that all the drama is wearing out Nebraska fans. You hear a lot of distrust from fans. You hear a lot of skepticism about Frost, rightfully so given his 12-20 record.

Meanwhile, there doesn't seem to be much consensus on how well Moos performed in his relatively short stay at Nebraska. It says here that he left the department in decent shape. In terms of leadership, he was Winston Churchill compared to his predecessor, Shawn Eichorst. Moos guided his charges through a pandemic in strong fashion after making three popular hires — Will Bolt is at least a triple off the wall, Fred Hoiberg retains a peculiar amount of popularity despite being 5-34 in Big Ten play, and Frost has taken to comparing his declining profile to that of a once-soaring country band now playing county fairs (RIP, Charlie Daniels).

If Anderson's Twitter feed is on target, and Stewart is Nebraska's next AD, we could get an announcement in the coming week. No reason to dink around. I get the feeling this fan base is in no mood for a protracted search. Folks are a little on edge, it seems.