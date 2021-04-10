Steven M. Sipple: If NU is looking for leaders, it may do well to start with its fatherly safeties

Williams arrived in Lincoln in 2018 from the Mississippi junior college ranks.

The program is awfully lucky to have them back for another season.

“Man, it was hard on those guys. It was hard on those guys,” Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher said of their decision to return.

Real life kicks in when you become a father, Fisher said.

“It’s always about your kids,” the coach said. “I had to be sensitive to that because they have families, so it was hard to get those guys back. I showed those guys the pitch, showed those guys what I believe is the path to the goals that those guys are trying to reach.”

That involves finishing up strong in the classroom, he said. Williams and Dismuke have bachelor’s degrees and are working on their master's.

Yes, master's degrees. Think about their schedules. Family, classroom, football. They’re surely regarded as leaders in the locker room, and perhaps the very heart of the team.

Does Williams feel like an old guy, you know, since he’s 24, five or even six years older than some guys on the roster?

“Yeah, I’m like a grandpa here,” Williams said.